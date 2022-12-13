The White Lotus Season 3: Where Are We Travelling to Next?

Another season of The White Lotus has come to an end and now instead of speculating about which horrible holidayer is going to bite the bullet we’ll have to occupy ourselves with guessing what happens in season 3 instead. Given the series’ anthology approach we know the next season will likely take us to a new White Lotus resort with a batch of new characters.

But where are we going? Who will be there? Will any cast members return? These are the questions that haunt me.

Let’s break down what we know about The White Lotus season 3 so far.

The White Lotus season 3: Plot

To start things off, we know that there will indeed be a third season of The White Lotus. HBO confirmed another season was in the works in November.

As for the plot, we know that each season of The White Lotus has explored a different societal issue or theme each season. According to EP Mike White in a behind-the-scenes featurette (via Variety), season 3’s focus might be religion:

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

As for location, The White Lotus has so far explored Hawaii and Italy, and its next destination could be somewhere in Asia.

“I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun,” White told Deadline.

Are any cast members coming back?

It’s early days for The White Lotus’ third season, so we still don’t officially know who will be involved (although the internet has some ideas).

The anthology nature of the show means all the cast members should be fresh faces. Jennifer Coolidge was the only cast member to star in both seasons 1 and 2 of the show, although given the season 2 finale it’s unlikely she’ll be back for the third.

That doesn’t mean a different ex-cast member can’t return for the new season, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who.

The White Lotus season 3: Release Date

Season 3 of The White Lotus doesn’t have a release date, or even a release year, just yet.

Given the turnaround between previous seasons, it may not be too long. Season 1 premiered in August 2021 and Season 2 began airing in October 2022. If things move at a similar speed it’s possible we’ll see season 3 of The White Lotus in late 2023.

If you want to rewatch the previous seasons while you wait you’ll find them streaming on BINGE in Australia, or you can indulge in this list of TV series that are similar to The White Lotus to pass the time.