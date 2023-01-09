You Got This: 8 Shows to Keep You Satisfied While You Wait for White Lotus S3

Do you see waves crashing slowly on a beach when you close your eyes or hear the pipes of a pan flute everywhere you go? You might be suffering from White Lotus-itis.

The White Lotus returned for a stunning second season late last year and had the internet in a frenzy over each of these terrible people and their bonkers holiday adventures.

If the finale of The White Lotus has left a void in your life, you’ll be glad to know you can re-watch it to your heart’s content on Binge. You can also sit and wait patiently for the now-confirmed season 3.

But if that’s not enough for you, we’ve compiled a list of TV shows that will help scratch that White Lotus itch.

What to watch after you’ve finished The White Lotus

Fleishman Is In Trouble

A recent series that bears some similarities to The White Lotus is Fleishman Is In Trouble. The TV show starring Jessie Eisenberg and Claire Danes follows Toby Fleishman, a recent divorcee who must balance a new world of dating, a promotion and reckoning with the decline of his marriage in order to move forward.

Fleishman Is In Trouble explores a lot of similar themes to The White Lotus, like the impact of wealth and marriage, through the lens of some pretty unlikable characters.

Watch Fleishman is In Trouble on Disney+.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers aired in the same month as the first season of The White Lotus, so it was inevitable that parallels between them would be drawn.

Both are about an assortment of privileged characters gathering at an exclusive holiday retreat to reassess their lives. They’re also both intensely character-driven, with an interesting mystery lingering in the background. But only one has Nicole Kidman’s Russian accent.

You can watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video.

Dead to Me

Dead to Me is another dark comedy with murder, tension and family secrets that will appeal to fans of The White Lotus.

The story follows Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen and Judy, two women who become unlikely friends after bonding over their grief at an emotional support group. The two band together to try and solve the hit-and-run murder of Jen’s husband, but one secret may tear them apart.

Dead to Me throws so many curveballs that you won’t be able to resist playing the next episode.

You can find Dead to Me on Netflix.

Big Little Lies

Liane Moriarty is the author of the books on which the TV adaptations of Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies are based, so it should come as no surprise that the latter is another great choice for The White Lotus fans.

Big Little Lies gives another window into the privileged lives of wealthy families and the drama that occurs in a school mums’ circle. There’s also a spicy murder mystery that unravels throughout the season and will have you wondering about each of the character’s motives.

Big Little Lies is available on Binge.

Succession

Another HBO series, Succession brings together a group of power-hungry siblings all vying for control of their father’s media empire.

The TV show’s mix of unlikeable characters, darkly comedic tone, and insight into the wealth and lies of corporate media make Succession a worthy, well, successor to The White Lotus.

Succession is available to watch on Binge.

Enlightened

The White Lotus creator Mike White is also the mind behind this HBO comedy-drama.

Enlightened stars Laura Dern as a self-destructive executive who tries to get her life back together after a public breakdown and subsequent philosophical awakening in rehab.

The show only lasted two seasons but earned plenty of critical acclaim and a Golden Globe for Laura Dern.

You can watch Enlightened over on Binge.

The Great

The satirical period comedy The Great is loosely based on 18th-century Russian history, with Elle Fanning starring as a young Catherine the Great who marries Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) of Russia. It doesn’t take long into their marriage until she decides she wants to kill him.

The Great’s incredible comic timing and deplorable characters make it a worthy follow-up for any The White Lotus fans.

Watch The Great on Stan.

Yellowjackets

Ok, initially Yellowjackets seems like one of those TV shows that is completely different to The White Lotus, but believe me, it warrants the same level of obsession.

Yellowjackets is a drama-thriller exploring the tale of a girl’s soccer team that becomes stranded in the wilderness and go to extreme lengths to survive. It also flashes forward into the future, following the survivors as adults as they slowly reveal the truth of what happened to them 25 years earlier.

There’s murder, intense character relationships and a mystery that will keep you guessing each and every week, plus a cast that rivals even that of The White Lotus.

Watch Yellowjackets on Paramount+.

Hopefully, some of these shows will help ease the long wait until the new season of The White Lotus arrives.

If you need more to watch with your Binge subscription, check out our list of the best shows according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.