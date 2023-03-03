The TV Shows Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Are Watching, and Want to Be In

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s awards season, which means we not only get to see the stars of all our favourite shows and movies pick up statues for their work, but we also get to see them interact with each other. On the SAG awards red carpet earlier this week, Vanity Fair asked the stars which TV series they’d love to appear in. So which TV shows are the favourites of Hollywood’s top actors?

Top TV shows according to Hollywood actors

Succession

There’s much excitement going around as Succession returns for its fourth season later this month, including amongst Hollywood actors. Both Theo James (The White Lotus) and Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) said they’d love to guest star on the show, but they may have missed their chance now that it’s confirmed Season 4 is the last.

Watch Succession on Binge.

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus star Leo Woodall said he’d love to appear on Ted Lasso, and honestly, who can blame him? Apple TV+’s comedy series about an American football coach bringing his unique positivity to a UK soccer team is a delight from start to finish.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Your Honor

The iconic scream queen and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis heaped praise on Your Honor, Bryan Cranston’s drama series where he plays a judge who covers up his son’s crime in order to protect him from the mafia.

Watch Your Honor on Stan.

Ozark

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Jessica Betts both answered Ozark. The drama starring Jason Bateman as a family man embroiled in a drug cartel war wrapped up on Netflix in 2022, but we agree they’d be the best guest stars.

Watch Ozark on Netflix.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us has managed to captivate the world and The White Lotus star Jon Gries.

The series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is based on the hit video game and follows a hardened smuggler as he escorts a teenage girl across a country ravaged by a fungal infection that turns humans into zombies.

Watch The Last of Us on Binge.

Severance

Severance had its fair share of fans at the SAG awards with Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) picking it as their top show right now.

In the Apple TV+ series, a group of workers undergo a procedure named Severance that splits their memories between their work and personal lives.

Watch Severance on Apple TV+.

The White Lotus

There was a lot of shared love going on at the SAG awards with the cast of Severance (Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette) pointing to The White Lotus as their top show to guest star on.

The anthology nature of The White Lotus, which follows a group of guests at an exclusive resort in an exotic location, means any star could be next on the show, so hopefully, they get their wish!

Watch The White Lotus on Binge.

The Bear

Better Call Saul stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehor said both The White Lotus and Severance before settling on The Bear as their pick. With Better Call Saul all wrapped up let’s make this crossover happen, please.

The series about a top chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop has swept awards seasons so far with Jeremy Allen White recently snagging a Golden Globe award.

Watch The Bear on Disney+.

Love Island

Haley Lu Richardson was nothing short of iconic in The White Lotus Season 2, so it’s no surprise her answer was Love Island.

The reality dating show sees contestants pair up in a series of challenges, swapping partners until they find their true love.

Watch Love Island on 9Now.

There are lots of new TV shows coming our way in 2023, maybe some of them will make it into actors’ top lists next time.