The White Lotus Season 3: Cast Updates, Release Date, and What It’s All About

Awards season is in full swing, and all the attention on our favourite shows has us wondering when we’ll be seeing The White Lotus Season 3 (and its cast) arrive. Given the series‘ anthology approach, we know the next season will take us to a new White Lotus resort (ciao, Sicilia) with a batch of new characters.

But where are we going? Who will be there? Will any cast members return? These are the questions that haunt me.

Let’s break down what we know about The White Lotus Season 3 so far.

Latest news, rumours and leaks from The White Lotus Season 3

February 6: The most recent update to come out of The White Lotus Season 3 is that the filming start date has seemingly been revealed, according to Screen Rant.

According to the outlet, actor Jason Isaacs told Collider that he will leave to start filming in “two weeks”.

He also said, “I am in it [The White Lotus Season 3]. If I say anything else, they take my kidney out through my ears. Very painful! So thanks!” “I’ve not been to Thailand before, and I got a text from the director saying ‘Go and sit in the sauna and don’t get out all day, and you’ll be prepped for the shoot.’ Thank you.”

The cast of The White Lotus Season 3

Image: HBO/Binge

In recent weeks, we’ve received a fair few updates on the cast lineup for The White Lotus Season 3. And the updates seem to keep on coming… most recently, it has been confirmed that Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood have joined the cast lineup for round three of the season.

As Variety reported earlier, it’s also been confirmed that Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong will feature in the series. They are set to be joined by Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

In particularly exciting news, Natasha Rothwell is set to return in Season 3, reprising her role of Belinda. She recently alluded to the season being more shocking than ever before, so get ready!

Will Jennifer Coolidge appear In The White Lotus Season 3?

Image: HBO/Binge

As fans will know, Jennifer Coolidge was the only cast member to star in both Seasons 1 and 2 of the show. But, given the Season 2 finale, it’s unlikely she’ll be back for the third.

Coolidge recently spoke about her hopes for her character Tanya’s husband, Greg, while sitting down for Variety’s Actors on Actors with Jeremy Allan White.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” she said.

“I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

What is The White Lotus about? Here’s the plot for Season 3

Image: HBO/Binge

To start things off, we know that there will indeed be a third season of The White Lotus. HBO confirmed another season was in the works in November.

As for the plot, we know that each season of the series has explored a different societal issue or theme each season. According to EP Mike White in a behind-the-scenes featurette (via Variety), Season 3’s focus might be religion:

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus Season 3: Location

Predictions for the location for Season 3 of the show have ranged vastly, but many have speculated from the beginning that it would take place at a resort somewhere in Asia.

Countries like Japan and India were tossed into the mix, but Thailand emerged as the frontrunner after showrunner Mike White posted a video on his social accounts while seemingly holidaying in the country.

Variety then revealed that multiple sources close to the production had confirmed the location of Season 3 of The White Lotus would, in fact, be Thailand.

Previous seasons have all been filmed at a Four Seasons resort. The hotel giant has four different properties in Thailand, but it’s unclear which one will be used for shooting.

Season 3 of The White Lotus doesn’t have a confirmed release date or even a release year just yet. But there has been talk of a 2025 release – which feels like forever away, we know.

The White Lotus trailer: When can we expect a preview of Season 3?

Okay, so seeing as filming hasn’t even started, we can safely say that a trailer for Season 3 of the series is a way off. However, you can have a watch of the trailers from Season 1 and 2 if you’d like a refresher. Sorry, we’ll update you when we have more here.

If you want to rewatch previous episodes while you wait for S3, you’ll find them streaming on BINGE in Australia, or you can indulge in this list of TV series that are similar to The White Lotus to pass the time.

