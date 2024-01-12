How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The 2023 Emmy Awards (which are now happening in 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year) are just a few days away. Everyone is eager to see whether their favourite TV shows are recognised at the highest awards show in the television industry, and on January 16, we’ll find out.

Could The Bear, Succession and Beef make a clean sweep like they did at the Golden Globes? Or will it be a chance for fan favourites like The Last of Us or The White Lotus to shine?

Here are all the nominees at the 2023 Emmys and where you can watch the show from Australia.

Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards in Australia

Similar to last year, the Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on BINGE. The show will also be available to watch on-demand after it ends on the streaming service.

When are the Emmy Awards in Australian time zones?

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are happening on January 15 in the U.S., which equates to Tuesday, January 16 in Australia.

The awards are set to begin at 8:00 pm ET, which translates to these Aussie time zones:

12:00 pm AEDT

11:30 am ACDT

11:00 am AEST

10:30 am ACST

9:00 am AWST

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards?

Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson will be the host of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. He is known for his work on the TV show Black-ish, for which he’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards himself.

Who is nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards?

The Last of Us Episode 6 (Image: HBO/Binge)

As a reminder, the 2023 Emmys were supposed to be held in September of last year, and nominees were announced back in July. The ceremony was then postponed until the Hollywood Guild strikes were over. So, if you’re wondering why some of your favourite series aren’t included in this crop of nominees, it could be because they were released after the cutoff date in 2023.

We’ve outlined some of the major nominees for you below, or you can find a full list here.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Image: HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

You’ll be able to tune in to see who wins the awards on January 16 on Binge. For a look at some other TV shows heading our way this year, follow our 2024 TV series list.

Lead Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images + HBO/Binge