How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards in Australia

The 2023 Emmy Awards (which are now happening in 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year) are just a few days away. Everyone is eager to see whether their favourite TV shows are recognised at the highest awards show in the television industry, and on January 16, we’ll find out.
Could The Bear, Succession and Beef make a clean sweep like they did at the Golden Globes? Or will it be a chance for fan favourites like The Last of Us or The White Lotus to shine?
Here are all the nominees at the 2023 Emmys and where you can watch the show from Australia.
Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards in Australia
Similar to last year, the Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on BINGE. The show will also be available to watch on-demand after it ends on the streaming service.
When are the Emmy Awards in Australian time zones?
The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards are happening on January 15 in the U.S., which equates to Tuesday, January 16 in Australia.
The awards are set to begin at 8:00 pm ET, which translates to these Aussie time zones:
- 12:00 pm AEDT
- 11:30 am ACDT
- 11:00 am AEST
- 10:30 am ACST
- 9:00 am AWST
Who is hosting the Emmy Awards?
Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson will be the host of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. He is known for his work on the TV show Black-ish, for which he’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards himself.
Who is nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards?
As a reminder, the 2023 Emmys were supposed to be held in September of last year, and nominees were announced back in July. The ceremony was then postponed until the Hollywood Guild strikes were over. So, if you’re wondering why some of your favourite series aren’t included in this crop of nominees, it could be because they were released after the cutoff date in 2023.
We’ve outlined some of the major nominees for you below, or you can find a full list here.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharp, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Blackbird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Blackbird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
You’ll be able to tune in to see who wins the awards on January 16 on Binge. For a look at some other TV shows heading our way this year, follow our 2024 TV series list.
Lead Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images + HBO/Binge
