Your iPhone Has a Clever Feature to Help You Find a Lost Apple TV Remote

If you’re anything like me, your TV remote tends to turn up in a different place every time you look for it… and the same goes for your keys, your phone, your headphones (and so on). With the introduction of devices like the Apple AirTag or Tile and similar, you can keep a close eye on items that tend to move around, but a remote is usually a tough guy to find.

What you may not realise, however, is that if you have a second-generation Siri (Apple TV) Remote or later, you can use the genius of the ‘Find My’ feature to navigate your way to your lost device. Here’s how to use it.

How to find your lost Siri (Apple TV) remote:

Okay, so you’ve misplaced your Apple TV Siri remote. To locate it using the Apple ‘Find My’ service, these are the steps you need to follow.

On your iPhone, swipe to open Control Centre, then tap the Apple TV Remote icon.

Tap the Find button for the Siri Remote you’re looking for, then wait for the notification that it has been located.

Tap Found It on the iPhone to confirm or tap Keep Looking to continue searching.

If you don’t immediately get a connection with your selected Apple TV remote, move around a little to try and establish a connection with it.

From here, you should be able to find your way back to your remote with relative ease and continue your watching experience at home. Pretty nifty, hey?

