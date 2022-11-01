Where Have You Seen the White Lotus Season 2 Cast Before?

The White Lotus season 2 has arrived, but unlike some TV shows, the series has done away with almost all of its original cast members and traded them in for a new crop of guests. That being said, a lot of The White Lotus cast members look mighty familiar, so we’re here to shine some light on previous roles you might recognise them from.

Where do you recognise The White Lotus season 2 cast from?

Jennifer Coolidge

If there’s one cast member you should recognise, it’s Jennifer Coolidge, who is the only actor who returned as her character, Tanya, from Season 1 of The White Lotus.

If not from there, you probably know Coolidge from early 2000s classics like Legally Blonde and American Pie or from more recent titles like 2 Broke Girls, Promising Young Woman and Netflix’s The Watcher.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza is another pretty recognisable face around Hollywood. In The White Lotus Season 2, she stars as Harper, who is on a couple’s vacation with her husband.

Plaza is mainly known for her role as April in Parks and Recreation, but you also might remember her from Ingrid Goes West, Legion, Happiest Season, Safety Not Guaranteed or Emily the Criminal.

Will Sharpe

Playing Harper’s other half, Ethan, in The White Lotus is Will Sharpe.

Sharpe has been in a few different TV shows over the past decade, including Defending the Guilty, Giri/Haji, Flowers, and Casualty.

Theo James

If you were a teenager in the 2010s, you’ll no doubt know Theo James as teen heartthrob Four, from the Divergent movies.

The actor has gone on to star in quite a few projects since then, including the recent TV series adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife and movies like How It Ends and Underworld: Blood Wars. He’s British, so has also done his share of period dramas including Sanditon and Downton Abbey.

We’ve also already seen quite a lot of James in The White Lotus season 2, where he plays Cameron, who is on a couple’s vacation with his wife, Ethan and Harper.

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy’s most iconic role prior to The White Lotus was as Sutton in all five seasons of The Bold Type. She’s also starred in movies like Miss Sloane and appeared in episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Political Animals, and Chicago Fire.

In The White Lotus, Fahy stars as Daphne, the wife of Theo James’ character Cameron.

F. Murray Abraham

Easily one of the most high-profile cast members of The White Lotus season 2 is Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, who appears as Bert Di Grasso, a man on holiday with his son and grandson.

The actor won his Best Actor Oscar for his role in Amadeus but has appeared in plenty since then, including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Inside Llewyn Davis, Homeland, Mythic Quest, and recently as the voice of Khonshu in Marvel’s Moon Knight.

Michael Imperioli

Playing Bert’s middle-aged son, Dominic is Michael Imperioli.

Imperioli has run the gamut of mobster titles, having starred in Goodfellas, The Sopranos and The Many Saints of Newark. He even won a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos.

Adam DiMarco

Rounding out the trio of generations is Adam DiMarco as Dominic’s son and Bert’s grandson, Albie. DiMarco comes from a mostly TV background, with main roles in fantasy series like The Magicians and The Order.

Jon Gries

Jon Gries is another returning cast member from the first season of The White Lotus, where he played Greg Hunt, Tanya’s holiday fling who ended up becoming her husband.

Gries had roles in Dream Crop LLC, The Bridge, Lost and Napoleon Dynamite prior to this.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson has starred in teen titles like The Edge of Seventeen, Unpregnant and Five Feet Apart. In The White Lotus, she plays Tanya’s young assistant, Portia.

Sabrina Impacciatore

The White Lotus Sicily’s manager, Valentina, is fittingly played by Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

Impacciatore has had a big career in the Italian film industry, so if you’re invested in Italian film and television, you’ve probably come across her once or twice. Some notable movies include Non è la Rai, L’ultimo Bacio, Concorrenza Sleale and Gente di Roma.

Tom Hollander

We haven’t met Tom Hollander’s character, Quentin, in The White Lotus Season 2 just yet, but he’ll come into the series a bit later as a British ex-pat who likes to host his friends at the resort’s beach club.

Hollander has starred in Feud: Bette and Joan, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Night Manager, and Pride & Prejudice (2005).

If you’re yet to check in for The White Lotus Season 2, you can watch new episodes weekly on Binge.