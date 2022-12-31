Start the New Year Right With These Movie Moments

New Year’s Eve is a great celebration to spend with friends and family. But if you’re anything like us, you probably don’t want to do that. Instead, let’s just admit we’d like to comfortably settle in for a cozy night without any judgement or shame.

Every year, you’ll see folks on the Internet sharing their suggestions on which film you should watch, and at what time, to synchronise the NYE countdown with an epic scene. This year is no different, and I’ve gone and found a few of the best options for you.

Here they are.

Synchronise your NYE countdown with these movie moments

Celebrate the new year with Tony Stark:

If you’d like to kick off 2023 as Tony Stark celebrates his own new year in Iron Man 3, you’ll want to start the film at 11:55:50 pm.

If you start watching Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 pm on New Year’s Eve the clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/2P03ExbIGz — Taylor (@TaylorTrueFacts) December 20, 2017

Start 2023 with Logan getting punched:

If you’re a Wolverine fan, consider popping Logan on at 10:20:31 pm so you can see Laura punch Logan in the face at midnight.

If you start the movie #Logan at exactly 10:20:31 PM on New Year's Eve then Laura will punch Logan in the face at exactly midnight. #HappyNewYear (@mang0ld @DafneKeen @RealHughJackman ) pic.twitter.com/nrjM402V9O — CC (@Colt_Cammie) January 1, 2018

Party with Batman:

Wanna hear ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ at midnight? Then start The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm on New Year’s Eve.

Farewell 2022 as Tony Stark takes out Thanos:

According to Twitter, if you start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30pm, you’ll see Tony Stark snap his fingers as the new year kicks off.

If you start watching 'Avengers: Endgame' exactly at 9:29:30 PM this New Year's Eve, Tony Stark will be snapping his fingers and ending Thanos, at the same time 2020 vanishes & 2021 starts.



You'll be starting 2021 in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/ZVLCmdgxki — Epiloguers (@Epiloguers) December 24, 2020

Get serenaded by SpongeBob:

If you start The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 10:47:48pm on NYE, you’ll be treated to SpongeBob belting out ‘I’m A Goofy Goober’ at midnight.

If you play The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at exactly 10:47:48 on New Year's Eve, SpongeBob will rock out to "I'm A Goofy Goober" at midnight.

Start 2018 right. — Brandon Sams (@BrandonSams18) December 19, 2017

Time travel with Back to the Future:

Wanna jump forward in time with Marty? Pop Back to the Future on at 10:19:08pm to see him travel from 1955 to 1985 at midnight.

If you start watching ‘Back to the Future’ at exactly 10:19:08 PM on New Year’s Eve, Marty will travel from 1955 to 1985 as the clock strikes midnight! pic.twitter.com/nXWlp8pZ3v — joe (@hackermanjoe) December 29, 2020

NYE with a side of aliens:

Start watching Mars Attacks at 11:06:23pm to see the Martian Ambassador annihilate congress as 2023 rolls in.

Alternatively, you could also just watch the fireworks. But that’s kind of boring compared to these – no? In any case, happy watching, and here’s hoping 2023 is kind!

This article has been updated since it was first published