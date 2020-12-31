What to Do at Midnight on NYE Now That Kissing a Stranger Is off the Table

The New Year’s Eve tradition of kissing someone at midnight is one that we as a community desperately cling to. Entire storylines have been written around winning that *perfect* New Year’s kiss (hello, The O.C season one).

The idea is sold as the ideal way to kick off a new year. And if you don’t have a New Year’s kiss, well… you’re a big ol’ loser with no hope for the following 12 months. While that is obviously not true, it can still feel a little lonely come midnight if you don’t have anyone to pair off with.

The good/bad news this year is that kissing and hugging anyone outside your inner circle is being strongly discouraged. While that means the pressure to find a person to pair off with is reduced, it does also leave a lot of people wondering what they should do to mark the beginning of 2021.

Considering we now live in a strange world where human contact is not an option, I thought I’d put together a list of other ‘sort of’ fun things you can do instead of macking on with a random hottie when the clock strikes 12 tonight.

Here we go…

What you can do at midnight on NYE, instead of kissing someone:

1. Cuddle someone you love

(Ideally someone you already live with because we wanna keep those Covid bubbles small).

2. Shoot a friend a meaningful text, or give them a call

It sounds sort of blah, I know. But a heartfelt message can make someone’s day, so put some thought into it.

3. Pour yourself a big ol’ drink

4. Scream into the abyss. It’s been a year

5. Look at photos of Chris Evans laughing

Here’s a thread to start off with:

✨ chris evans laughing; a thread ✨ — jods (@evanschain) February 7, 2020

6. Take a moment to yourself and think of what you’re grateful for

It sounds cheesy but it’ll boost your mood.

7. Press play on an epic tune

You could go for the classic Auld Lang Syne, or maybe instead opt for something a little more upbeat like “One More Time” – Daft Punk or ‘Juice’ by Lizzo. Whatever works for you.

8. Time your favourite NYE movie or series ep to play out at midnight

Some of my New Year’s favourites are the aforementioned O.C episode where Ryan has to try and get to Marissa before that jerk Oliver, When Harry Met Sally, Bridget Jones’ Diary and While You Were Sleeping. Yes, I know they’re all romantic choices. No, I’m not sorry about it.

If you want to countdown to 2015 with "When Harry Met Sally" instead of the ball drop, start the movie at exactly 10:30:28 p.m. — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) December 31, 2014

9. Say, “stuff this” and go to bed

10. Send a virtual kiss to anyone you’re not able to spend the occasion with

If you’re not able to smooch the person you’d like, send them a virtual New Year’s kiss. Granted they’re okay with that move, it could be a sweet way to ring in the new year.

11. Grab the nearest bottle of bubbly and spray that baby all over the place

This year sucked; might as well send her off loudly.