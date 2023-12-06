Your Guide to NYE Fireworks Displays Around Australia in 2023

Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

The end of the year is almost here, friends. I don’t know how it happened, either. But here we are. So, we may as well begin planning. If you’re keen to ring in the new year with a bright NYE fireworks display (especially those of you in Sydney), here is your guide to catching all the action from every capital city in Australia.

Whether you’re keen to catch a pre-midnight show, a live stream or the big fireworks show in the flesh, we’ve listed out all the updates you need to know about for New Year’s Eve 2023/2024.

Where to catch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Australia

Sydney’s 2023 NYE fireworks display

NYE fireworks Sydney Australia. iStock

City of Sydney has confirmed that the 2022/23 New Year’s Eve fireworks will be running at both 9:00 pm and midnight.

The festivities will start at 7:30 pm with a traditional Smoking Ceremony produced by the Tribal Warrior Association. At 8:30 pm, projections and lighting effects will begin dazzling the harbour.

At 8:57 pm, a Welcome to Country will be given by members of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council prior to the first round of fireworks at 9:00 pm. The early fireworks session is produced by We Are Warriors and will be a celebration of sky, land and sea country.

Then the midnight fireworks will feature pyrotechnics from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House and other iconic landmarks.

Where to watch Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

There are loads of places you can catch the fireworks from if you’re in Sydney and want to head down. Some of the best vantage points are ticketed, but there are plenty of spots along the north side that will give you a great view of the Bridge.

No matter where you go – it’s recommended you head down early. People flock to the bridge on NYE like seagulls to a chip for the yearly spectacular.

How to watch the 2023 Sydney fireworks from home

ABC and iview will broadcast the Sydney NYE fireworks from 8:30 pm AEDT. You can also live stream from the ABC TV Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You can also listen to the Sydney NYE coverage from 6:00 pm on KIIS 1065.

You can also live-stream the whole fireworks event from the comfort of your living room by heading to the 2023 Sydney New Year’s Eve site.

Melbourne’s 2023 NYE fireworks

City of Melbourne has confirmed New Year’s Eve is back for the city with fireworks aplenty and free Celebration Zones (no bookings needed) ready to welcome you.

The city will host early fireworks from 9:30 pm and midnight fireworks at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens. There will also be official Welcome to Country events and DJs performing throughout the night.

Brisbane’s New Year’s display

The big fireworks celebration in Brisbane will be set at South Bank Parklands as usual. We’re still waiting for a confirmation of the schedule, but plenty of ticketed events are already on sale.

Adelaide’s fireworks

City of Adelaide’s 2023 New Year’s Eve fireworks event will be held at Elder Park, with displays kicking off at 9:00 pm and midnight. It is a free event, and folks are encouraged to bring picnic rugs to enjoy the festivities.

Perth’s New Year’s celebration

There are a number of events happening in and around Perth for New Year’s Eve this year. Rottnest Island will be home to family-friendly fireworks, while Elizabeth Quay will play host to the main event on the water.

Darwin’s events

The Darwin waterfront has two fireworks displays – one at 9:00 pm and one at midnight. In between fireworks there will be showings of a new Liquid Light display that features neon fairies.

Canberra’s New Year’s display

Over in Canberra, there will be fireworks shows at 9:00 pm and midnight at Lake Burley Griffin. The best vantage points are said to be: Regatta Point, Commonwealth Place and Rond Terrace.

Hobart’s celebrations

Hobart’s NYE fireworks displays will kick off at 9:30 pm and midnight from the River Derwent. This free event has a number of potential viewing spots, which you can check out here.

Planning on spending NYE 2023 at home, watching the fireworks from your telly? Be sure to prep some of these cocktails to get the celebratory vibes going.

This article has been updated to reflect 2023/24 NYE details. We’ll continue to update it as more information is announced.

Lead Image Credit: iStock