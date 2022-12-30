‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
5 Punch Recipes for Easy Entertaining This NYE

Okay, so you’ve decided to host a bunch of people for a New Year’s party. Cool. But what’s your plan for drinks? If you’d like to offer something more than a case of beer (though there’s nothing wrong with that), punch is always a good option. If you’re fresh out of recipes for an epic celebratory punch, allow us to help. And by us, I mean TikTok.

Here we’ve pulled together a list of tasty crowd-pleasing punch recipes that will satisfy any group on NYE (and beyond). They can also be tweaked to become alcohol-free rather easily if you or your loved ones don’t drink.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

5 easy and tasty punch recipes for entertaining

Holiday punch recipe

This one comes courtesy of TikTok creator @jennifervalentyne. And while it is a ‘Holiday’ punch, there’s no reason you can whip out this recipe whenever you need a tasty drink for a group.

@jennifervalentyne

Easy last minute punch #punchrecipe #holidayvibes

♬ original sound – Jennifer Valentyne❤️

What you’ll need:

  • Cranberry juice
  • 3 cups orange juice
  • Lemon-lime soda
  • Ice
  • 2 cups vodka (optional)
  • Fresh cranberries
  • Orange slices

Directions:

  1. Fill a bowl with ice.
  2. Toss in all your liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit.
  3. Rim glasses with sugar. Pop fresh ice in the glass (you can also freeze cranberries and rosemary in ice ahead of time) and serve.

Summer party punch recipe

Tiffany Robo shared this recipe for a fruity summer punch perfect for BBQ season.

@tiffanyrobo

SUMMER PARTY PUNCH! #cocktails #lgbt #booze #alcoholtiktok #letsgetsummerready #rum #punch #letsgetdrunk #birthday #itsmybirthday #drunk #mango

♬ Let Me Love You – John Gibbons & Franklin

What you’ll need:

This recipe is designed for a large group, so measure it according to what you’ll need. This is a huge bucket of punch, so keep that in mind.

  • Fresh ice
  • 3 punnets of strawberries, cut up
  • 4 oranges, sliced
  • 1 pineapple, sliced
  • 3 limes, cut into quarters
  • 2L White rum
  • 1.5L Coconut rum
  • 1.5L Pineapple rum
  • 1L Lime juice
  • 2L Pineapple juice
  • 4L Orange juice
  • 2L Mango juice
  • 4L Orange Tango (orange soft drink)
  • 1/2 bottle grenadine
  • 2L Lemonade

Directions:

  1. Add ice, fresh fruit and drinks into a bucket.
  2. Mix and serve.

Pineapple Prosecco punch recipe

TikTok creator @IamDariusCooks has a sweet little recipe for what he calls PPP: Pineapple Prosecco Punch. And it sounds delicious.

@iamdariuscooks

It’s my new summer fave, the PPP!!!! Pineapple Prosecco Punch. Someone point me in the direction the nearest Sunday brunch!

♬ original sound – Darius Williams

What you’ll need:

  • Ice
  • Lime juice
  • Triple sec
  • Pineapple juice
  • White rum
  • Prosecco
  • Fresh pineapple chunks

Directions:

  1. Add ice, fresh fruit and drinks into a jug.
  2. Mix and serve.

Watermelon gin punch recipe

Gin and watermelon are two of the most summery treats around, so combine the two, and you know you’re in for a good time. This recipe comes via @garnishwithlemon.

@garnishwithlemon

🍉🍹 #cocktailrecipes #cocktailnight #drinkrecipes #easydrinkstomakeathome

♬ original sound – veggibeats

What you’ll need:

  • 8 cups cubed watermelon
  • 12 mint leaves
  • 4 cups watermelon juice
  • 1 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 – 3/4 cup simple syrup
  • 2 cups gin
  • Top with club soda

Directions:

  1. Add ice drinks into a jug.
  2. Mix and serve.

Sparkline rosé sangria recipe

What’s sangria, if not a type of punch, really? TikTok creator @join_jules shares a recipe you can win summer with.

@join_jules

Manifest your best life with this Sparkling Rosé Sangria Recipe #cocktail #sangria #drink #bartender

♬ Soulful Strut – The Young-Holt Unlimited

What you’ll need:

  • 1 bottle sparkling rosé
  • 1/4 cup brandy
  • 1 cup grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup simple syrup
  • Fresh fruit slices (orange, strawberries, lemon)

Directions:

  1. Add ice drinks into a jug.
  2. Mix and serve.

If punch isn’t your thing, you can check out these easy gin cocktails, tequila cocktails or mocktails instead. Happy sipping!

