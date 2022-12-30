5 Punch Recipes for Easy Entertaining This NYE

Okay, so you’ve decided to host a bunch of people for a New Year’s party. Cool. But what’s your plan for drinks? If you’d like to offer something more than a case of beer (though there’s nothing wrong with that), punch is always a good option. If you’re fresh out of recipes for an epic celebratory punch, allow us to help. And by us, I mean TikTok.

Here we’ve pulled together a list of tasty crowd-pleasing punch recipes that will satisfy any group on NYE (and beyond). They can also be tweaked to become alcohol-free rather easily if you or your loved ones don’t drink.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

5 easy and tasty punch recipes for entertaining

Holiday punch recipe

This one comes courtesy of TikTok creator @jennifervalentyne. And while it is a ‘Holiday’ punch, there’s no reason you can whip out this recipe whenever you need a tasty drink for a group.

What you’ll need:

Cranberry juice

3 cups orange juice

Lemon-lime soda

Ice

2 cups vodka (optional)

Fresh cranberries

Orange slices

Directions:

Fill a bowl with ice. Toss in all your liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit. Rim glasses with sugar. Pop fresh ice in the glass (you can also freeze cranberries and rosemary in ice ahead of time) and serve.

Summer party punch recipe

Tiffany Robo shared this recipe for a fruity summer punch perfect for BBQ season.

What you’ll need:

This recipe is designed for a large group, so measure it according to what you’ll need. This is a huge bucket of punch, so keep that in mind.

Fresh ice

3 punnets of strawberries, cut up

4 oranges, sliced

1 pineapple, sliced

3 limes, cut into quarters

2L White rum

1.5L Coconut rum

1.5L Pineapple rum

1L Lime juice

2L Pineapple juice

4L Orange juice

2L Mango juice

4L Orange Tango (orange soft drink)

1/2 bottle grenadine

2L Lemonade

Directions:

Add ice, fresh fruit and drinks into a bucket. Mix and serve.

Pineapple Prosecco punch recipe

TikTok creator @IamDariusCooks has a sweet little recipe for what he calls PPP: Pineapple Prosecco Punch. And it sounds delicious.

What you’ll need:

Ice

Lime juice

Triple sec

Pineapple juice

White rum

Prosecco

Fresh pineapple chunks

Directions:

Add ice, fresh fruit and drinks into a jug. Mix and serve.

Watermelon gin punch recipe

Gin and watermelon are two of the most summery treats around, so combine the two, and you know you’re in for a good time. This recipe comes via @garnishwithlemon.

What you’ll need:

8 cups cubed watermelon

12 mint leaves

4 cups watermelon juice

1 cup lemon juice

1/2 – 3/4 cup simple syrup

2 cups gin

Top with club soda

Directions:

Add ice drinks into a jug. Mix and serve.

Sparkline rosé sangria recipe

What’s sangria, if not a type of punch, really? TikTok creator @join_jules shares a recipe you can win summer with.

What you’ll need:

1 bottle sparkling rosé

1/4 cup brandy

1 cup grapefruit juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup simple syrup

Fresh fruit slices (orange, strawberries, lemon)

Directions:

Add ice drinks into a jug. Mix and serve.

If punch isn’t your thing, you can check out these easy gin cocktails, tequila cocktails or mocktails instead. Happy sipping!