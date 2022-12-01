A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As a long-standing member of the Gen Z club (the best generation there is, just quietly), I’ll be the first to admit we’re tough nuts to crack. Between social media throwing trends out faster than they emerge and new products being slung our way literally every time we unlock our phones, it’s a tough gig having to buy gifts for us because half the time, not even we know what we want. But, thankfully, that’s where I step in. If anyone had to attempt to crack the Gen Z gift ideas code, it’d be me, your resident 21-year-old personal shopper.

So, scrap the $50 iTunes gift card you’ve been giving your nieces and nephews for the last three years, and let me help you switch it up with a few sweet pressies that my fellow Gen Z counterparts (and I) can’t wait to get our hands on this Chrissy.

READ MORE 9 Low-Effort Yet Thoughtful Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

The best Gen Z gifts ideas this Christmas

Kicking off strong, this basic cropped tee fitted with an in-built shelf bra is perfect for any summer jaunt, or just lounging around at home. Bonus points for being with a super light, moisture-wicking breathable and eco-friendly bamboo material.

You can buy the Shelf Bra Crop Top ($44.95) from Boody here.

The slick-back trend is all the rage right now, and I’m sure the Gen Z in your life will appreciate this little slicking tool that allows you to keep those flyaways at bay no matter where you are.

You can buy the Anti-Frizz Hair Wand from Tweak Cosmetica ($23.95) here.

With notes of coconut milk, black fig and pear stems, this perfume is the true epitome of a summer fragrance.

You can buy Who is Elijah’s EAU perfume ($135) from a-beauty here.

The perfect finish to any “clean girl” look are gold hoops. My fave pair on the market right now? These Charlotte Bold Hoops that offer a bold, but still chic look to any outfit.

You can buy the Charlotte Bold Hoops ($148) from Mejuri here.

You can never say no to a super cool and versatile cap to beat the summer heat.

You can buy the Local Supply Logo Cap ($80) here.

I know I said there was more to us Gen Z folk than our TikTok addictions, but by all means, don’t let that stop you from adding more fuel to our social-media-obsessed fire. Start with this ring light that’ll keep our photos looking fire.

You can buy the Selfie Ring Light ($46.74) from Amazon here.

Not only is this weighted blanket the product of the season, but it’s also incredibly calming for those nights you need a little destress (read: every night). Think a warm hug in blanket form.

You can buy the Weighted Blanket ($57.72) from Amazon here.

I don’t think there’s anything in my entire house that I use more than my MacBook. So, if the Gen Z in your life has been asking for one for a while now, just know it’s a solid investment they’ll be able to use for years. Bonus points for being on sale right now!

You can buy Apple’s MacBook Air ($1,297) from Amazon here.

If we’re talking MacBooks, I can’t help but chuck in some cheeky AirPods too. Not only do they get me through long train rides to work, but these babies make also watching TikTok and listening to podcasts in public 100 times less embarrassing.

You can buy the Apple AirPods Pro ($299) from Amazon here.

I’m by no means a gamer, but my boyfriend hasn’t shut up about wanting this new highly-rated game for Christmas, so I think we’re on to a winner here. Just make sure you check what console the recipient has before buying, as this product is exclusive to PS5s. The PS4 version is available here.

You can buy God of War ($99) from Amazon here.

This book is the third instalment of popular youth author Dolly Alderton’s serious of coming-of-age books, and if that’s not enough to convince you to slam ‘add to cart’ right now, I honestly don’t know what is. Guaranteed any Gen Z who receives this book will love it.

You can buy It Dear Dolly ($22) from Amazon here.

Ruining your Jordans is the modern day phrase for ‘an absolute nightmare’, so hook your Gen Z pals up with some crease guards to stop their kicks from getting wrinkled. If their sneakers are already too far gone, rest assured these nifty guards can even help to give them some shape back. Throw in a sneaker cleaner, too, if you want to complete the gift.

You can buy the Crease Guards ($9.99) from eBay here.

This might be a niche one, but I’m genuinely addicted to bubble tea. So much so, I’m literally sipping on one as we speak. The only thing that isn’t so great about them is that they come in plastic cups with a bunch of wrapped plastic straws, which isn’t so great for the environment. That’s where this reusable bubble tea set comes in.

PSA: if you know me personally, I won’t be mad if I happen to open one of these come Christmas Day.

You can buy the Bubble Tea Reusable Tumbler ($19.95) from eBay here.

Beaded phone charms are the latest Y2K phone trend to be revived. At this point, don’t ask, just buy.

You can buy the Beaded Phone Charm ($14.99) from eBay here.

I did an Instagram call-out last week asking my predominantly Gen Z followers what is on their Christmas wish lists, and the Dyson Airwrap Styler flooded the responses. So, I think it’s fair to say that this is something they’ll love.

You can buy the Airwrap Styler ($799) from Dyson here.

If the $799 price tag on the Airwrap is looking a little too steep right now, Mermade’s Blow Dry Brush is a great alternative to give your Gen Z family member the Matilda Djerf blowout of their dreams.

You can buy the Blow Dry Brush ($109) from Mermade Hair here.

An essential going-out bag for summer is always on the table as a solid gift front-runner.

You can buy Nakedvice’s Hunter Bag from Myer here.

You can never go wrong with a basic summer tee. They’re also one of those things people can’t justify paying for themselves but love receiving as a gift. You get me?

You can buy Barney Cools’ Leisure Club Tee from THE ICONIC here.

Mercury is no longer in retrograde, which means it’s party time. Treat yourself (or your favourite Gen Z) to a Reliquia Star Sign Necklace because it’s illegal in 2022 not to flex that you’re a fun Leo.

You can buy Reliquia’s Star Sign Necklace ($149) from THE ICONIC here.

Fashion doesn’t finish with your attire anymore. It extends to your phone case. That’s why we’re loving this cute, eccentric lil’ case that’ll look fun with your summer fits (oh, and also keep your phone safe).

You can buy the iPhone case ($85) from Casetify here.

Now that you’re covered for Gen Z gift ideas, might we suggest taking a look at what to get the men in your life?