Level Up Your Life

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z

1

Tiffany Forbes

Published 53 mins ago: December 1, 2022 at 5:10 pm -
Filed to:amazon
christmas gift ideasgen zteens
A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: a-beauty / Mejuri
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As a long-standing member of the Gen Z club (the best generation there is, just quietly), I’ll be the first to admit we’re tough nuts to crack. Between social media throwing trends out faster than they emerge and new products being slung our way literally every time we unlock our phones, it’s a tough gig having to buy gifts for us because half the time, not even we know what we want. But, thankfully, that’s where I step in. If anyone had to attempt to crack the Gen Z gift ideas code, it’d be me, your resident 21-year-old personal shopper.

So, scrap the $50 iTunes gift card you’ve been giving your nieces and nephews for the last three years, and let me help you switch it up with a few sweet pressies that my fellow Gen Z counterparts (and I) can’t wait to get our hands on this Chrissy.

READ MORE
9 Low-Effort Yet Thoughtful Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

The best Gen Z gifts ideas this Christmas

Boody Shelf Bra Crop Top, $44.95

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Boody

Kicking off strong, this basic cropped tee fitted with an in-built shelf bra is perfect for any summer jaunt, or just lounging around at home. Bonus points for being with a super light, moisture-wicking breathable and eco-friendly bamboo material.

You can buy the Shelf Bra Crop Top ($44.95) from Boody here.

Tweak Cosmetica Anti-Frizz Hair Wand, $23.95

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Tweak Cosmetica

The slick-back trend is all the rage right now, and I’m sure the Gen Z in your life will appreciate this little slicking tool that allows you to keep those flyaways at bay no matter where you are.

You can buy the Anti-Frizz Hair Wand from Tweak Cosmetica ($23.95) here.

Who is Elijah EAU Perfume, $135

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: a-beauty

With notes of coconut milk, black fig and pear stems, this perfume is the true epitome of a summer fragrance.

You can buy Who is Elijah’s EAU perfume ($135) from a-beauty here.

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops, $148

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Mejuri

The perfect finish to any “clean girl” look are gold hoops. My fave pair on the market right now? These Charlotte Bold Hoops that offer a bold, but still chic look to any outfit.

You can buy the Charlotte Bold Hoops ($148) from Mejuri here.

Local Supply Logo Cap, $80

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Local Supply

You can never say no to a super cool and versatile cap to beat the summer heat.

You can buy the Local Supply Logo Cap ($80) here.

Selfie Ring Light, $46.74

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Amazon

I know I said there was more to us Gen Z folk than our TikTok addictions, but by all means, don’t let that stop you from adding more fuel to our social-media-obsessed fire. Start with this ring light that’ll keep our photos looking fire.

You can buy the Selfie Ring Light ($46.74) from Amazon here.

Weighted Blanket, $57.72

gen z gift ideas
Image: Amazon

Not only is this weighted blanket the product of the season, but it’s also incredibly calming for those nights you need a little destress (read: every night). Think a warm hug in blanket form.

You can buy the Weighted Blanket ($57.72) from Amazon here.

Apple MacBook Air was $1,499, now $1,297 (save $202)

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Amazon

I don’t think there’s anything in my entire house that I use more than my MacBook. So, if the Gen Z in your life has been asking for one for a while now, just know it’s a solid investment they’ll be able to use for years. Bonus points for being on sale right now!

You can buy Apple’s MacBook Air ($1,297) from Amazon here.

Apple AirPods Pro was $399, now $299 (save $100)

gen z gift ideas
Image: Amazon

If we’re talking MacBooks, I can’t help but chuck in some cheeky AirPods too. Not only do they get me through long train rides to work, but these babies make also watching TikTok and listening to podcasts in public 100 times less embarrassing.

You can buy the Apple AirPods Pro ($299) from Amazon here.

God of War Ragnaok for PlayStation 5, $99

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Amazon

I’m by no means a gamer, but my boyfriend hasn’t shut up about wanting this new highly-rated game for Christmas, so I think we’re on to a winner here. Just make sure you check what console the recipient has before buying, as this product is exclusive to PS5s. The PS4 version is available here.

You can buy God of War ($99) from Amazon here.

Dear Dolly By Dolly Alderton, $22

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Amazon

This book is the third instalment of popular youth author Dolly Alderton’s serious of coming-of-age books, and if that’s not enough to convince you to slam ‘add to cart’ right now, I honestly don’t know what is. Guaranteed any Gen Z who receives this book will love it.

You can buy It Dear Dolly ($22) from Amazon here.

Crease Guards, $9.99

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: eBay

Ruining your Jordans is the modern day phrase for ‘an absolute nightmare’, so hook your Gen Z pals up with some crease guards to stop their kicks from getting wrinkled. If their sneakers are already too far gone, rest assured these nifty guards can even help to give them some shape back. Throw in a sneaker cleaner, too, if you want to complete the gift.

You can buy the Crease Guards ($9.99) from eBay here.

Bubble Tea Reusable Tumbler, $19.95

gen z gift ideas
Image: eBay

This might be a niche one, but I’m genuinely addicted to bubble tea. So much so, I’m literally sipping on one as we speak. The only thing that isn’t so great about them is that they come in plastic cups with a bunch of wrapped plastic straws, which isn’t so great for the environment. That’s where this reusable bubble tea set comes in.

PSA: if you know me personally, I won’t be mad if I happen to open one of these come Christmas Day.

You can buy the Bubble Tea Reusable Tumbler ($19.95) from eBay here.

Beaded Phone Charm, $14.99

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: eBay

Beaded phone charms are the latest Y2K phone trend to be revived. At this point, don’t ask, just buy.

You can buy the Beaded Phone Charm ($14.99) from eBay here.

Dyson Airwrap Styler, $799

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Dyson

I did an Instagram call-out last week asking my predominantly Gen Z followers what is on their Christmas wish lists, and the Dyson Airwrap Styler flooded the responses. So, I think it’s fair to say that this is something they’ll love.

You can buy the Airwrap Styler ($799) from Dyson here.

Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush, $109

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Mermade Hair

If the $799 price tag on the Airwrap is looking a little too steep right now, Mermade’s Blow Dry Brush is a great alternative to give your Gen Z family member the Matilda Djerf blowout of their dreams.

You can buy the Blow Dry Brush ($109) from Mermade Hair here.

Nakedvice Hunter Bag in Black/Gold, $149.95

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: Myer

An essential going-out bag for summer is always on the table as a solid gift front-runner.

You can buy Nakedvice’s Hunter Bag from Myer here.

Barney Cools Leisure Club Tee, $59.95

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: THE ICONIC

You can never go wrong with a basic summer tee. They’re also one of those things people can’t justify paying for themselves but love receiving as a gift. You get me?

You can buy Barney Cools’ Leisure Club Tee from THE ICONIC here.

Reliquia Star Sign Necklace, $149

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Christmas Gifts for Gen Z, by Gen Z
Image: THE ICONIC

Mercury is no longer in retrograde, which means it’s party time. Treat yourself (or your favourite Gen Z) to a Reliquia Star Sign Necklace because it’s illegal in 2022 not to flex that you’re a fun Leo.

You can buy Reliquia’s Star Sign Necklace ($149) from THE ICONIC here.

Casetify iPhone Case, $85

gen z gift ideas
Image: Casetify

Fashion doesn’t finish with your attire anymore. It extends to your phone case. That’s why we’re loving this cute, eccentric lil’ case that’ll look fun with your summer fits (oh, and also keep your phone safe).

You can buy the iPhone case ($85) from Casetify here.

Now that you’re covered for Gen Z gift ideas, might we suggest taking a look at what to get the men in your life?

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.