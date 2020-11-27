Save Over $800 on Apple Computers With Kogan’s Black Friday Sales

As you’ve likely gathered from the waves of sales everywhere, Black Friday is here. And it’s as wild as you could imagine.

The discounts some brands are slinging are as eye-catching as they come. Someone take my wallet away from me, please.

Anyway. To add to the chaos of this date, I thought I’d share more sales that will likely have you considering early Christmas presents a little more seriously. Because Kogan has slapped sales on everything from homewares to fitness apparel.

Some of the biggest deals they’ve dropped include:

Over 50% off Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 3 for only $220 (save $279)

Discounts of over 40% on gym and activewear

Asics Men’s GT-10009 Running Shoe – from $118.99

Savings over $800 on Apple computers

Apple iMac 27” Retina Display for only $2,229 (save $870)

Saving up to $600 on Kogan TVs and entertainment

Kogan 75″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9210) for $1,399 (save $600)

But here’s a list of a whole lot more Kogan Black Friday sales:

Tech sales from Kogan:

Kogan 70″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9210) – 999.00 (save $500)

Kogan 55″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9220)

Kogan 43″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV Android TV™ (Series 9, XU9210)- $389.00

Kogan SmarterHome™ 5.2kW Portable Air Conditioner – $479.20 (save $620)

Apple iMac 27″ 5K Retina 2019 MRR02X (3.1GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB) – $2,299.00

Apple SE Watches – $429.00

Apple 13″ MacBook Pro 2019 – $1,799.00

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air 2020 – $1,489.00

Clothing sales from Kogan:

ASICS Women’s GT-1000 9 – from $84.99

Brooks Men’s Glycerin 18 Running Shoe – $127.99

Brooks Women’s Glycerin 18 Running Shoe – $127.99

Calvin Klein Men’s Edi Box Logo Crewneck Jumper – $30.00

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star – $49.99

Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Shoe – $134.99

Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Ventilator Hiking Shoe – $79.99

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Taslan Colorblock Water-Resistant Hooded Jacket – $58.00

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Global Stripe Trim PJ Tee – $17.99

Home and cooking sales from Kogan:

Kogan 7kg Top Load Washing Machine – $339.00

Kogan V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $269.99

Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven – $119.99

Cookmaster Portable LPG Twin Grill BBQ – $199.99

Kogan 46L Bar Fridge – $109.99

Fitness/Miscellaneous sales from Kogan:

Fortis T2 Ultra Slim Foldable 2-in-1 Walking & Jogging Smart Treadmill – $399.00

Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine with Riser – $699.00 (save $300)

Tempting, right? If you want to get your hands on these sales visit the Kogan website here. But move quickly because items are selling out already.

