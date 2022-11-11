15 Gift Ideas for Book-Lovers That Aren’t More Books

Do you know someone with a severe reading addiction thanks to #BookTok? Well, if you’re keen to enable your favourite bookworm, but don’t want to add to the weight of their sagging shelves, then we have a list of the best gift ideas that will have them tickled ink.

So, go ahead and peruse this book lover gift guide or send it to your mates as a daring hint. You can even buy these little trinkets for your book club, or as a last resort, for your worthy self.

The best gifts for book lovers

Bookshelf inserts

These are all the rage on Etsy and Booktok at the moment. A great way to add some character to your bookshelves, a book nook is like a mini diorama that can be constructed and inserted in between your favourite novels.

Some happen to be DIY while others come pre-assembled. You can grab a replica of anything from Knockturn Alley ($99) to a mini scene of an alchemy lab or a portal to an Italian alleyway.

Here’s a bunch of our favourites that might look a little familiar:

Where to buy:

Protective book sleeve

When you’re travelling, whether it’s to work or overseas, the edges of your poor books can seriously cop it.

We can’t tell you the amount of times we opened our backpacks to find the pages of our current reads are unforgivably creased or worse, stained with yogurt.

That’s why your reader friend will appreciate this protective sleeve so their books will never get ruined again. There’s a heap of designs available including constellations, a narwhal and this lucky cat one.

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.99) | Etsy ($30.63)

Reading Light

If you can’t afford an eReader but love the whole “no phones after 10pm” thing when attempting to wind down for the night and get ready for some much-needed shut-eye, then this bad boy is for you. After all, there’s nothing like ruining your sleep than a reading sesh under your harsh room light.

The solution? This nifty lil’ clip-on book light with two brightness settings.

Where to buy: Amazon ($11.20) | eBay ($12.17)

If you don’t like the clip on version, you can also try this flat plate book light from Catch ($27.71). Instead of constantly re-clipping your book light, you can hover this handy lamp over your page as you go.

Personalised book embosser

If your bookworm acts like a bit of a dragon and loves to hoard novels like precious jewels, they’ll probably get a kick out of this personalised embosser.

Each one can create raised impressions, so your pal can mark every book they own with their name and a symbol of their choice.

Where to buy: Etsy (from $45)

Book stamp

Alternatively, you can surprise your book lover with this personalised stamp that’s just as unique and will stand out more on the page than the embosser.

You can customise this one from dozens of symbols or even initials that read “From The Library of [Your Name]”. What could be more special than that?

Where to buy: Etsy (from $32.56)

An eReader

Sick of trying to find places to keep the drove of books you can’t help but keep bringing home? An eReader will give you access to millions of books at your fingertips without having to find the storage space.

We know the other biggest gripe book lovers have with e-books is they take away from the whole paperback experience. But we’re here to assure you that the Kindle or Kobo’s e-ink technology also reads like real paper. How’s that for tech advancement?

We’ve handpicked a few of our favourite models for you to consider as gifts for your book-inhaling mate below.

Where to buy:

Top 100 Books Scratch-It Poster

If you’ve got a bookworm in the family, this book bucket list is one of the best gifts for sourcing new titles and injecting more excitement into reading.

Where to buy: Amazon ($69.82) | Catch ($34.99) | eBay ($44.99)

Magnetic Book Mark

Because everyone needs a bookmark (and a chic one at that).

While paper or leather bookmarks are nice, they do have a tendency to fall out often. This magnetic set is perfect since you can stick to your cover while you read, but then fasten it on either side of the page so you can return to where you left off.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.49) | eBay ($2.23) | Etsy ($6)

Nordic Venus Book End

House decor or functional homeware? This sleek Nordic Venus Book End does both, baby. It also comes in two colours – navy or khaki – so you can grab whatever suits your gift recipient’s interior better.

Where to buy: Amazon ($44) | Catch ($44)

Personal Library Kit

If you or your mate are the resident librarian of the friendship group – in other words, the one who’s always loaning out books and struggling to keep tabs on who has or hasn’t returned them – then this is the ultimate pressie. It comes with a self-adhesive pocket designed to be placed inside the cover of their fave books as well as a circulation card.

Where to buy: Amazon ($27.68) | Booktopia ($33.75) | eBay ($47.81)

Book page holder

Look, reading a book is a two-handed job. When you’re forced to stand during peak hour on a train, it’s very cumbersome when you want to read but need to hold onto the railings to keep upright. With this little wooden holder, all you need to do is fit it onto your thumb and prop it between the pages of your book.

Grab this page holder as a stocking stuff gift and and your book-loving friend will thank you later.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99) | eBay ($14.58) | Etsy (from $9.26)

Extra Large Bean Bag

Every book lover needs a book nook or reading corner, and we suggest starting with an extra-large bean bag to set the tone. This one’s also totally waterproof and UV resistant, making it perfect if you want to set it up by the pool. Just don’t forget the beans!

Where to buy: Amazon ($99)

Bath Book Caddy Tray

Alternatively, the bath poses a great option if a permanent book nook doesn’t work for you. And with the help of this bath caddy, your book-loving friend can ensure their beloved pages (or e-book) don’t get a wet surprise either.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99) | eBay ($36.99) | Myer ($59.99)

Novelty Coffee Mug

A coffee mug with books on it is always superior, and you can’t convince us otherwise. This huge mug will show off your excellent taste in classics, too.

Where to buy: eBay ($30.99) | Dymocks ($22.99) | Yellow Octopus ($22.99)

Book Tote Bag

Whether you need to run a few errands or carry all your library books, you’re sure to look stylish and represent Booktok well with this canvas tote.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28.48) | Dymocks ($19.99)

That’s a wrap on gifts for book lovers. If you need more gift inspiration this Christmas, be sure to check out our gift guides for the coffee-lovers or fitness fiends in your life.