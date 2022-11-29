10 Christmas Gifts That’ll Raise the Heart Rate of the Fitness Lover in Your Life

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we approach the pointy end of the Christmas period (just 26 days left, folks), it’s safe to say it’s time to get crackin’ on the pressies if you haven’t already. If you’ve still got those last few tricky friends to buy for, why not give them a gift that revolves around their passion? Yep, we’re talking about gift ideas for gym lovers, fitness enthusiasts, pilates lovers and hot girl walk participants.

There’s something in here for anyone you have in mind, from beginners to pros, no matter what kind of exercise they’re into.

READ MORE The Fitness Trends That’ll Transform Your Health in 2022

The best gifts for the gym lovers in your life

While working out in merino wool might sound sweaty, it’s actually super breathable and lightweight. Merino wool is actually designed to keep you warm in winter and cool in summer, so it’s the perfect workout fabric year-round. We’ve featured the women’s version here, which has an open slit back for extra ventilation, but there’s also a blokes version too (sans slit).

You can buy the Icebreaker Merino Short Sleeve Tee ($89.99) from Icebreaker here.

Your mate doesn’t even have to be a regular gym-goer to love this one. Featuring five different speed levels and five unique massager heads, this mini massage gun can be packed in your gym bag, work bag (or any bag for that matter) for an easy on-the-go massage just about anywhere.

You can buy the RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massager ($119.99) from Amazon here.

A Garmin watch is the dream gift for any fitness lover. It’s easy to use, monitors heart rate, and features a GPS that tracks your pace, distance, intervals and more. It also has smart notifications for incoming calls and texts.

You can buy the Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch ($205) from Amazon here.

If they’re an avid runner, they’re going to love this slim waist pack from Nike to load all their goodies into pre-run.

You can buy the Nike Slim Waist Pack ($45) from The Iconic here.

You can’t go wrong with a new gym bag. This one from Gymshark comes in a few different sizes and colours, so you can gift one that suits whoever you’re giving it to.

You can buy the Small Everyday Holdall ($60) from Gymshark here.

Yoga mats are the most versatile gift for fitness lovers, not only can you use them for things like yoga and pilates, but they’re great for at-home and on-the-go HIIT workouts, stretching and more. Oh, and did we mention it comes in 10 different colours?

You can shop the Alo Warrior Mat ($150) from Alo here.

Every at-home pilates lover is obsessed with Bala bangles and weights, which means if they don’t already have a set, this On-The-Go Kit is the perfect present.

You can shop the Bala On-The-Go Kit ($168) from Bala here.

If there in need of a new pair of headphones, these Bose Sports Earbuds are a top-tier choice! They’re secure and comfy, sweat and water-resistant, have simple touch controls and have up to five hours of battery life.

You can shop the Bose Sport Earbuds ($195) from Amazon here.

If they’ve already got all the equipment and goodies they need, why not give them a gift voucher or subscription to their favourite subscription service? Our pick: Fluid Form at Home.

You can shop the Fluidform at Home Gift Voucher – Three Month Membership ($105) here.

Okay, but this water bottle blew our minds! It’s perfect for anyone who loves to work out in a gym or studio but never has a place for their keys and cards without lugging around a bag.

You can shop the Bindle Bottle ($62.36) from Amazon here.

Still need more inspiration? We have a bunch of other gift ideas for the guys in your life and for those who love a cheeky gag present.

Happy shopping!