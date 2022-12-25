‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
A Running List of Boxing Day Sales You Can Shop Online

5

Published 2 hours ago: December 26, 2022 at 10:05 am -
Image: KitchenAid/Sonos

Friends, the Boxing Day sales have officially begun, and the deals are good, real good! A range of online retailers like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Glue Store and more are slashing prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and homewares products. 

This year’s sales are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger firmly on the pulse. If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start — we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up the best Boxing Day deals that 2022 has to offer (with some even continuing well into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

The Best Boxing Day Sales 

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

Image: Sonos

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

Image: THE ICONIC

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Image: Dyson

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Image: tbh Skincare

Elle Baché 30% off skin savers.

James Cosmetics – Save 25% sitewide using the code BOXINGDAY at checkout.

La Roche Posay– 20% off using code FLASH20.

Alpha-H– Up to 60% off.

Clinique Take 30% off gift sets.

Look Fantastic – Save up to 40% on cult favourite brands like Olaplex, Foreo and more.

Comments

  • JB Hifi also has a good deal going on the Samsung UBD-M8500 UHD player if you’re looking to get aboard the UHD train. It’s going for $196 during this sale. They have a Panasonic going pretty cheap too ($238), but it was actually listed at $190 Christmas Eve so it’s actually *gone up* in price for this sale 0_o

          • I thought I’d follow this up. You’re right, I’m happy with the player, though it has a couple annoying quirks. The movie not so much. The bets I can say about it is, it was ok. Really failed to capture the magic of the original Kingsman, though it did have a couple beautifully shot fight scenes.

            As for the player, I found the music it plays while you’re setting up bloody obnoxious and had to mute the TV while doing it. And Samsung really should hire someone to come up with a better UI. It’s simple, but a bit too basic and it seems to snap back to the main UI while you’re trying to make changes. It is however, very fast, much faster than the Samsung Blu-ray player I have been using. So kudos to them for that.

            The movie (kingsman 2) looked a little washed out but I didn’t spend time mucking around adjusting colours. I’ll watch the DVD version on the same DVD via a standard blu-ray player first. Maybe the movie is actually like that and it’s not the tv/player causing the issue.

