Big W’s (Early) Boxing Day Sale Includes Deals on Dyson, Breville and Nespresso

Black Friday had hardly wrapped up when talk of Boxing Day sales began circulating the internet. And now, as Christmas quickly edges forward, loads of retailers, like Big W, have begun announcing sales for the public holiday early.

We’ve taken a peek at Big W’s Boxing Day sale, and with up to 25 per cent off home appliances, I guess you could say we’re intrigued. Here are some of the best deals we’ve noticed so far.

Big W Boxing Day sale: What’s good?

The BIG W Boxing Day Sale is running now – online and in-store – and it includes deals on brands like Dyson, Breville and Nespresso. Colour us interested!

Here are our picks from the selection so far.

Big W has cut 25 per cent off coffee machines including:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine and Milk Frother Bundle – $239.25 (save $79.75)

Breville Duo Temp Pro Coffee Machine – $336.75 (save $112.25)

Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine Classics Black – $246.75 (save $82.25)

Save 25 per cent on select juicers and blenders with Big W’s Boxing Day sale including:

NutriBullet 1000 Series Blender Grey – $126 (save $43)

Ninja Blender Pro with Auto IQ – $134.25 (save $44.75)

Big W’s Boxing Day sale slashes 25 per cent off select air fryers including:

Philips Digital Air Fryer XL Black – $191 (save $158)

Instant Vortex VersaZone 8-in-1 XXL Air Fryer – $336.75 (save $112.25)

Big W has also taken 25 per cent off selected mixers and food prep appliances including:

Breville The Scraper Beater – $186 (save $63)

Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Hand Blender – $51.75 (save $17.25)

Dyson Boxing Day sales at Big W include:

Dyson V8 Plus – 40% off (now $399)

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum – 30% off (now $399)

Beauty is also discounted by up to 40% off

You can shop the whole range of discounts now, check them out on the Big W website here.

