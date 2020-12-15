Level Up Your Life

Published 2 hours ago: December 15, 2020 at 5:05 pm -
Filed to:boxing day
Boxing Day 2020boxing day salesdeals
These Boxing Day Bargains Are Available Right Now
It’s offical. Traditional retail is all out of ideas. We’ve moved from Black Friday, to Cyber Monday, through Click Frenzy, the Christmas sales and now a number of Boxing Day bargains are launching early. From big name tech brands to homewares and fashion – there’s no shortage of deals to take advantage of during this sale period.

With thousands of deals set to be available, you wouldn’t be blamed for feeling a little overwhelmed. That’s why we’re here to be your one-stop guide to the best Boxing Day bargains across the board. We’re sniffing out the best deals ahead of time and compiling them here. All you need to do is decide which sales you’re going to take advantage of first (a difficult choice, we know).

Be sure to keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

Early Boxing Day Fashion Deals

  • Net-A-Porter – Up to 70% off select designer shoes, bags and clothes.
  • Superdry – Up to 50% off select items until the 28th December.
  • Happy Socks – Up to 62% off a range of products including men’s underwear and kid’s socks.
  • Calvin Klein – Up to 60% off select men’s and women’s underwear.

Early Boxing Day Tech Deals

Early Boxing Day Home Sales

  • KitchenAid – Save up to 46% off award-winning appliances.
  • Circa Home – Up to 54% off candles and diffusers.

For our top tips on making the most of this years’ Boxing Day bargains, see here.

