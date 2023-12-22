We Found 72 of Amazon Australia’s Best Early Boxing Day Deals For Your Spending Pleasure

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Australia has started its Boxing Day sales already, so you can get a great deal before Christmas is even over (and save yourself a trip to the shops on the 26th).

With discounts on a range of items, including computer and gaming accessories, technology, kitchen and smart home appliances, beauty, fashion and homewares, you’ll be sure to find something that catches your eye.

But if you’re struggling to decide what to spend your money on, we’ve made a list of the best Boxing Day sales available at Amazon Australia this year.

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for robot vacuum cleaners

Dreame : Save up to 47 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 47 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners ECOVACS : Save up to 60 per cent off select robot vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 60 per cent off select robot vacuum cleaners Lefant : Save up to 60 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 60 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners Roborock: Save up to 75 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for beauty and fashion

Adidas : Save up to 55 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, sneakers and more

: Save up to 55 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, sneakers and more ASICS : Save up to 33 per cent off select men’s and women’s footwear

: Save up to 33 per cent off select men’s and women’s footwear Beetles : Save up to 35 per cent off gel nail tips

: Save up to 35 per cent off gel nail tips Ben Sherman : Save up to 50 per cent off select apparel, including shirts, shoes and more

: Save up to 50 per cent off select apparel, including shirts, shoes and more Bondi Boost : Save up to 51 per cent off haircare products

: Save up to 51 per cent off haircare products Bonds : Save up to 51 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including underwear, bras and more

: Save up to 51 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including underwear, bras and more Calvin Klein : Save up to 46 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including underwear, shirts and more

: Save up to 46 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including underwear, shirts and more Casio : Save up to 57 per cent off select watches

: Save up to 57 per cent off select watches Champion : Save up to 58 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, jumpers and more

: Save up to 58 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, jumpers and more Crocs : Save up to 49 per cent off select clogs and Jibbitz

: Save up to 49 per cent off select clogs and Jibbitz Dickies : Save up to 44 per cent off pants, socks and more

: Save up to 44 per cent off pants, socks and more Dr Martens : Save up to 41 per cent off boots and shoes

: Save up to 41 per cent off boots and shoes Lacoste : Save up to 50 per cent off select apparel, including shirts, hats and more

: Save up to 50 per cent off select apparel, including shirts, hats and more L’Oreal Paris : Save up to 53 per cent off beauty essentials

: Save up to 53 per cent off beauty essentials Manscaped : Save up to 30 per cent off face and body grooming tools

: Save up to 30 per cent off face and body grooming tools Nautica : Save up to 16 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including hats, shirts and more

: Save up to 16 per cent off men’s and women’s apparel, including hats, shirts and more New Balance : Save up to 42 per cent off sneakers

: Save up to 42 per cent off sneakers Nike : Save up to 33 per cent off select men’s and women’s footwear

: Save up to 33 per cent off select men’s and women’s footwear The North Face : Save up to 30 per cent off shoes, jackets, backpacks and more

: Save up to 30 per cent off shoes, jackets, backpacks and more Revita : Save up to 30 per cent off shampoo

: Save up to 30 per cent off shampoo Salomon : Save up to 52 per cent off hiking, trail running and outdoor shoes

: Save up to 52 per cent off hiking, trail running and outdoor shoes Schwarzkopf : Save up to 53 per cent off beauty essentials

: Save up to 53 per cent off beauty essentials Skechers : Save up to 39 per cent off footwear

: Save up to 39 per cent off footwear Step One : Save up to 47 per cent off underwear

: Save up to 47 per cent off underwear Tommy Hilfiger : Save up to 57 per cent off select men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, shoes and more

: Save up to 57 per cent off select men’s and women’s apparel, including shirts, shoes and more Wahl: Save up to 35 per cent off grooming appliances

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for homewares and luggage

American Tourister : Save up to 45 per cent off luggage

: Save up to 45 per cent off luggage LEGO : Save up to 36 per cent off select sets

: Save up to 36 per cent off select sets LINENOVA : Save up to 20 per cent off bedding and towels

: Save up to 20 per cent off bedding and towels Samsonite: Save up to 45 per cent off luggage

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for kitchen and smart home appliances

Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech and gaming

Amazon : Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers

: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers Anker : Save up to 50 per cent off portable chargers and power banks

: Save up to 50 per cent off portable chargers and power banks ASUS : Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more

: Save up to 37 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more Corsair : Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories

: Save up to 37 per cent off computer accessories Dell : Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories

: Save up to 35 per cent off laptops, monitors and accessories HyperX : Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets

: Save up to 28 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets Lenovo : Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors

: Save up to 36 per cent off gaming monitors LG : Save up to 25 per cent off monitors

: Save up to 25 per cent off monitors Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card

– now $439.99 (down from $509.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card Meta Quest 2 (256GB ) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card

) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99) + receive a $75 Amazon Gift Card PlayStation : Save up to 65 per cent off select PS4 and PS5 titles

: Save up to 65 per cent off select PS4 and PS5 titles Samsung : Save up to 37 per cent off monitors

: Save up to 37 per cent off monitors SteelSeries : Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads

: Save up to 66 per cent off gaming headsets and mouse pads TP-Link : Save up to 36 per cent off networking devices and router

: Save up to 36 per cent off networking devices and router Thrustmaster : Save up to 32 per cent off driving wheels and flight sim controllers

: Save up to 32 per cent off driving wheels and flight sim controllers UGREEN: Save up to 30 per cent off select tech accessories, including USB hubs and portable chargers

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

