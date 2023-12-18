Level Up Your Life

Clean Up After Christmas With These Dyson Boxing Day Sales

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
Clean Up After Christmas With These Dyson Boxing Day Sales
Boxing Day sales are the best time to pick up new household appliances, including Dyson vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and fans.

Usually, you would need to wait until December 26, but Dyson has started its Boxing Day sales early, so you can currently save up to $550 on its range of products.

Whether you’re new to the world of Dyson or are a dedicated fan of the brand, there’s loads of discounted products to peruse, including its range of best-selling hair tools.

Here are all the offers available during the Dyson Boxing Day sales.

Table of contents

Best Boxing Day Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales

Cyclone V10, $688 (usually $1,099 — save $411)
dyson boxing day sale
Dyson V8 Absolute, $599 (usually $999 — save $400)
Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299— save $550)
dyson boxing day sale
V15 Detect Absolute, $988 (usually $1,449 — save $461)
Gen5detect Absolute, $999 (usually $1,549 – save $550)
dyson boxing day sale
V15 Detect Extra, $999 (usually $1,449 — save $450)

Best Boxing Day Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales

Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater, $399 (usually $449 – save $$50)
dyson boxing day sale
Pure Hot+Cool Link, $599 (usually $799 – save $200)
dyson boxing day sale
Purifier Cool purifying fan, usually $699 (usually $949 – save $250)
Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, $699 (usually $999 – save $300)

Best Boxing Day Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales

dyson boxing day sale
Airwrap Multistyler and Dryer, $699 (usually $949 – save $250
dyson boxing day sale
Supersonic Hair dryer, $499 (usually $649 – save $150)
dyson boxing day sale
Corrale Straightener, $549 (usually $699 – save $150)

You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson Boxing Day sales here.

Lead Image Credit: Dyson

