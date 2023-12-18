Clean Up After Christmas With These Dyson Boxing Day Sales

Boxing Day sales are the best time to pick up new household appliances, including Dyson vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and fans.
Usually, you would need to wait until December 26, but Dyson has started its Boxing Day sales early, so you can currently save up to $550 on its range of products.
Whether you’re new to the world of Dyson or are a dedicated fan of the brand, there’s loads of discounted products to peruse, including its range of best-selling hair tools.
Here are all the offers available during the Dyson Boxing Day sales.
Best Boxing Day Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales
- Cyclone V10, $688 (usually $1,099 — save $411)
- Dyson V8 Absolute, $599 (usually $999 — save $400)
- Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299— save $550)
- V15 Detect Absolute, $988 (usually $1,449 — save $461)
- Gen5detect Absolute, $999 (usually $1,549 — save $550)
- V15 Detect Extra, $999 (usually $1,449 — save $450)
Best Boxing Day Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales
- Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater, $399 (usually $449 – save $$50)
- Pure Hot+Cool Link, $599 (usually $799 – save $200)
- Purifier Cool purifying fan, usually $699 (usually $949 – save $250)
- Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan, $699 (usually $999 – save $300)
Best Boxing Day Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales
- Airwrap Multistyler and Dryer, $699 (usually $949 – save $250
- Supersonic Hair dryer, $499 (usually $649 – save $150)
- Corrale Straightener, $549 (usually $699 – save $150)
You can shop more vacuum and fan offers during the Dyson Boxing Day sales here.
