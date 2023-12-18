Friends, despite being a week until Christmas, the Boxing Day sales have already started – which is great if you’ve still got some last minute Chrissy shopping to do.
A range of online retailers like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and more are slashing prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and homewares products ahead of the big day.
From what we’ve seen already, we think it’s safe to say that 2023’s Boxing Day sales are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger firmly on the pulse.
If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start — we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best early Boxing Day deals that 2023 has to offer (with some even continuing well into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!
Table of contents
The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia 2023
The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales
- THE ICONIC — End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off
- Cotton On — Up to 40 per cent off summer styles
- Oodie — $50 for select Oodies
- Glassons — Up to 60 per cent off select items
- ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off sale products
- Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything
The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale
- Dyson — Save up to $550 on stick vacuums
- KitchenAid — Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments
- Godfreys — Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day
- Eva — Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales
- Sheet Society — Up to 50 per cent off sale items
- Temple & Webster — Up to 40 per cent off select products
- House — 40 to 60 per cent off select products
- Adairs —Up to 40 per cent off sale items
- The Good Guys — Huge Boxing Day discounts
The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales
- Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off clearance products
- iHerb — Up to 20 per cent off select products
- HiSmile — Bundle and save
- Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products
- Therabody — Up to $300 off select devices
- Shaver Shop — Up to 65 per cent off select products
- Lovehoney —Up to 70 per cent off sale items
- Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off sale items
- VUSH — Up to 20 per cent off sex toys
- LELO — Up to 40 per cent off sex toys
The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales
- HP — Up to 20 per cent off PCs
- Amazon Australia — Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles
- Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off select products
- JBL — Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds
- Lenovo — Up to 59 per cent off select PCs
- Belkin — Up to 50 per cent off sale items
Remember that these are only the early Boxing Day deals, so you’ll need to check back on December 26 for more sales. Bookmark this page and we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.
This article has been updated since its first publication.
