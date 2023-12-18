Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Friends, despite being a week until Christmas, the Boxing Day sales have already started – which is great if you’ve still got some last minute Chrissy shopping to do.

A range of online retailers like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and more are slashing prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and homewares products ahead of the big day.

From what we’ve seen already, we think it’s safe to say that 2023’s Boxing Day sales are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger firmly on the pulse.

If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start — we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best early Boxing Day deals that 2023 has to offer (with some even continuing well into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia 2023

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

THE ICONIC — End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off

— End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off Cotton On — Up to 40 per cent off summer styles

— Up to 40 per cent off summer styles Oodie — $50 for select Oodies

— $50 for select Oodies Glassons — Up to 60 per cent off select items

— Up to 60 per cent off select items ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off sale products

— Up to 70 per cent off sale products Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale

— Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale Dyson — Save up to $550 on stick vacuums

— Save up to $550 on stick vacuums KitchenAid — Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments

— Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments Godfreys — Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day

— Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day Eva — Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales

— Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales Sheet Society — Up to 50 per cent off sale items

— Up to 50 per cent off sale items Temple & Webster — Up to 40 per cent off select products

— Up to 40 per cent off select products House — 40 to 60 per cent off select products

— 40 to 60 per cent off select products Adairs —Up to 40 per cent off sale items

—Up to 40 per cent off sale items The Good Guys — Huge Boxing Day discounts

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off clearance products

— Up to 50 per cent off clearance products iHerb — Up to 20 per cent off select products

— Up to 20 per cent off select products HiSmile — Bundle and save

— Bundle and save Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products Therabody — Up to $300 off select devices

— Up to $300 off select devices Shaver Shop — Up to 65 per cent off select products

— Up to 65 per cent off select products Lovehoney —Up to 70 per cent off sale items

—Up to 70 per cent off sale items Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off sale items

— Up to 60 per cent off sale items VUSH — Up to 20 per cent off sex toys

— Up to 20 per cent off sex toys LELO — Up to 40 per cent off sex toys

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

HP — Up to 20 per cent off PCs

— Up to 20 per cent off PCs Amazon Australia — Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles

— Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off select products

— Up to 25 per cent off select products JBL — Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds

— Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds Lenovo — Up to 59 per cent off select PCs

— Up to 59 per cent off select PCs Belkin — Up to 50 per cent off sale items

Remember that these are only the early Boxing Day deals, so you’ll need to check back on December 26 for more sales. Bookmark this page and we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.

This article has been updated since its first publication.

