Boxing Day Is Gearing up to Be a Big Ol’ Sale, Here’s How to Prepare

While Christmas is the time for giving, Boxing Day is traditionally the day for buying. There are no shortage of sales coming up, with retailer revenue tipped to be the biggest on record. In fact, the National Retail Association has already predicted that Australians will spend around $5 billion in online purchases alone during the festive period.

Boxing Day falls on the 26th December each year with retailers typically continuing their sales until the 28th December. Here is a breakdown of the deals we expect to see this year and how you can maximise your savings.

What were the best Boxing Day sales of 2019?

Last year, thousands of retailers generously slashed prices across a range of products from homewares and tech to fashion and beauty. It wouldn’t be a sale without industry heavy hitters like Amazon and eBay serving massive savings across their sites. These online retailers are typically the best place to find price cuts on things like cameras, headphones and smart phone devices. If Black Friday was anything to go by, we’re expecting to see savings from brands like JB Hi-Fi, Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft as well.

eBay slashed the price of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones by over $200 and took 15% off the Apple MacBook Pro. Amazon dropped over $100 on the PlayStation 4 Slim, while Bing Lee took a massive $500 Sony’s 65-inch Smart TV. It’s unlikely we’ll see any discounts on the PS5 given its newness but items like Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be reduced in price.

Outside the tech space, last years sales saw The Iconic take 70% off selected items, along with 50% off at sex toy retailer Lovehoney and 20% off at Adore Beauty.

How can I make the most of Boxing Day sales?

With any online shopping event, preparation is key.

Before Boxing Day, you’d be wise to create accounts for every website you’re interested in purchasing from. Many online retailers require shoppers to have accounts with their bank details and address for faster checkouts. Have a look at each retailer’s requirements beforehand to ensure you’re ready to go.

It’s also a good idea to create wish lists across your retailers with all the products you hope to save on. That way, come the 11th, you can check your wish list to see if any of the items are on sale instead of trawling through the entire website. Urgency is key and it’ll be a race to the checkout so you’ll want to be as quick as possible.

How can I hear about the best offers offers?

Check back here frequently as we’ll be updating the page with offers as they appear. It’s common for retailers to announce sales before Boxing Day on the 26th so you’ll want to have your finger tightly on the pulse. Happy shopping!