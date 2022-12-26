The Best Boxing Day Sales for TVs, Speakers and Home Theatre Gear

If your big 2023 project involves updating your home theatre – whether it’s upgrading your TV to a fancy OLED one or adding some high-quality speakers to your surround sound system – then this year’s Boxing Day sales are the perfect excuse.

To make your search easier and help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the best home theatre offers running right now.

From TVs to speakers, we’ve collected the best Boxing Day sales running to help enhance your next movie night. But be quick, because these bargains probably won’t be around for long.

The best home theatre Boxing Day deals

Save up to $300 off Sonos speakers

A good surround sound system is an essential part of any home theatre. Whether you’re looking to nab your first wireless sound bar, want to add something to your current setup or are after a solid all-rounder speaker that you can sync your music to, then you won’t want to miss Sonos’ Boxing Day sale. Sonos has established itself as a premium audio brand and during its Boxing Day sale, you’ll be able to nab a few deals on a selected range of high-quality speakers, including the powerful Arc sound bar, the portable Move or the bass-heavy Sub.

The best Boxing Day TV deals

If your current TV is starting to get a bit long in the tooth, it might be time to upgrade to something crisp and smart. During the big Boxing Day blowouts, you can nab some massive discounts across a range of TVs, including LG, Samsung and more.

Bring the cinema home with these Boxing Day deals for projectors

How interested are you in bringing the cinema experience to your living room? Because a projector could be what you’re looking for. While a good projector will set you back a few hundred dollars (these things are almost as expensive as a new TV), there are a few cracker Boxing Deals going on at the moment.

Pump up the volume with these Boxing Day sound system deals

Do you really want to feel your teeth rattle while watching the opening scene of Top Gun: Maverick? Then you’re going to need something a bit stronger than your TV’s speakers.

