Grab Some Adorable Macca’s Novelty Socks for McHappy Day 2022

McHappy Day is back for another year, and Macca’s has announced the return of a particularly fun way to support the cause. In celebration of McHappy Day (November 19), McDonald’s Australia is once again slinging Silly Socks.

Last year, these novelty socks featured McDonaldland characters, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and Hamburglar. Later in the promotion, there was also the arrival of a limited-edition pair of Birdie socks, too. The 2022 edition of McDonald’s Silly Socks looks a little different with cute Big Mac and French Fries designs on them.

Seeing as novelty socks are such a *thing* universally, it’s not surprising to see that this promotion from McDonald’s is back for another year.

Barbara Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia, said of the announcement:

“McHappy Day is crucial in helping us continue to support seriously ill or injured children and their families through an incredibly challenging period in their lives. “Funds raised by McDonald’s and its customers through the purchase of Silly Socks supports programs such as Ronald McDonald Houses, Family Rooms, Family Retreats and our National Learning Program, which make a real impact in the lives of families and children in their time of need.”

Over the past 31-year period, McHappy Day has successfully raised over $61 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) – organisations that are dedicated to the support of sick young people and children, as well as their families.

How to get the new Mcdonald’s Socks

If you’re keen to get your hands, or feet, on the new line of McDonald’s Silly Socks, you can find them in Macca’s restaurants nationwide for $5 between the dates of October 26 and November 19.

When you purchase a pair of McDonald’s Silly Socks, 100% of the profits go to RMHC. Learn more about McHappy Day here.

How else can I support the cause?

There are a few other ways you can support McHappy Day in Australia this year. Check out the full list from Macca’s below.

Picking up a pair of $5 Silly Socks or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50 from McDonald’s or via McDelivery.

Buying a Big Mac on Saturday, November 19, from McDonald’s or via McDelivery, with $2 from every Big Mac sold going directly to RMHC.

Making a donation online by visiting www.rmhc.org.au/give

Guess the only question that remains is, which pair of McDonald’s socks are you going to be taking home with you?

While we have you, it’s worth noting that throughout the entire month of November, McDonald’s Australia is running its 30 Days 30 Deals promotion, slinging cheap food and other fun specials every day across the month. Check out the full list of deals here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.