Macca’s Drops Chicken Nugget-Inspired Slippers, if Anyone Had That on Their 2022 Bingo Card

Published 3 hours ago: September 6, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:competitions
fast foodmaccasmcdonaldsmerchshopping
Image supplied

If you’re missing the days when you could get your hands on a pair of McDonald’s novelty socks, we have quite the update for you. Lovers of Macca’s merch, look alive because the fast food chain has announced a new, ridiculous, fashion item – Nuggies. These babies are basically slippers inspired by Chicken McNuggets, and they are as stupid/brilliant as you’re imagining.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting your feet into a pair of McDonald’s Nuggies.

How to get a pair of McDonald’s Nuggies

McDonald's Nuggies
McDonald’s Nuggies. Image supplied

Macca’s Australia released a statement on the new release, describing Nuggies this way:

“The colour and texture of Nuggies is the same as our iconic Chicken McNuggets. Golden, crispy and packed with personality.”

And the box they come in looks just like a packet of dipping sauce. What in the world?! I love this.

The Nuggies shoes will only be available in limited numbers, and the only way to get a set is if you win them.

On September 6 at 10:00 am, just hop onto the Macca’s website here, and you can enter for a chance to win a pair of gorgeous golden nugget slippers. Entries close on September 6 at 4:00 pm AEST, and the competition is only open to Aussie residents aged 18 or over.

Liz Whitbread, McDonald’s Senior Brand Manager said of the new release that:

“We are excited to bring Nuggies to life – combining two iconic Aussie favourites that are perfect for a comfy night in.

“Set your alarm and be quick for your chance to get your hands on a pair!”

While we can’t decide how we feel about putting our feet into a pair of Nuggies, we’ve got to admit the idea is kind of hilarious. So, I guess all that’s left to say is… we’re McNuggin’ it. (Sorry).

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

