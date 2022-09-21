Pokémon Happy Meals Are Back, Here’s How to Catch Them All

Pokémon rejoice because McDonald’s Australia has confirmed it is bringing back the Pokémon Happy Meal.

You may remember last year that McDonald’s and Pokémon collaborated to bring out a series of special (and very limited) Happy Meals in honour of Pokémon’s anniversary.

Pokémon x Macca’s is the most requested collaboration to date, and last year it sold out almost instantly. Given the insane success the items saw, it’s no surprise they’re back for another round.

This year the McDonald’s x Pokémon collab is introducing Match Battle, which includes a set of collectable trading cards, a coin and a spinner to battle friends.

Included in each pack is the following:

4-Card booster (each pack contains 1 foil card)

1 Instruction sheet

1 coin

1 spinner

1 card box

According to our friends at Kotaku, the Pokémon party game works by using the spinner to land on a number, then each player puts forward their cards with the highest score, with the top score winning. But even if you don’t choose to play that way, you’ll still get some cool cards.

While we don’t have all the details on when and where you can purchase the new Pokémon Happy Meals yet, you can get a sneak preview of what’s on offer on Macca’s Australia’s website.

Judging by that image, it looks like the selection of toys comes in a variety of colours, and they include:

Gossifleur

Smeargle

Pikachu

Growlithe

Victini

Rowlet

The Pokémon toys are currently listed as “coming soon”, but as Press Start pointed out, some locals have reported on social media that they’ve been able to purchase the meals in-store, signalling a wide rollout should be announced soon.

Last year the Pokémon Happy Meals were very popular, so once they’re released, be ready to get in quick in order to catch ’em all.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.