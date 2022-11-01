From $2 Big Macs to $1 Cheeseburgers, Here’s Every Special in McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals Promo

Calling all hungry Macca’s fans! Great news for you and your wallets: McDonald’s Australia has brought back its 30 Days 30 Deals promotion as of November 1, and across the month, the fast-food restaurant chain will be slinging all kinds of bargains for you to take advantage of.

What do I need to know about McDonald’s November 2022 30 Days 30 Deals promotion?

The first deal to kick off the bargains was $1 Large Fries on November 1. This is followed by a Small McChicken Meal and Cheeseburger for $5.90 on November 2, a $2 Big Mac on November 3 and a Small Big Mac Meal with 6 McNuggets for $7.90 on November 4, 2022. You’ll also be able to grab a $1 Cheeseburger on November 7.

Each deal runs for 24 hours only and is exclusively accessible through the MyMacca’s app between November 1 to 30.

You can find a full calendar breakdown of every deal in the 30 Days 30 Deals promotion below.

On the launch of the promotion, Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said of the McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals for November 2022:

“Value means more at Macca’s which is why we’re excited to bring 30 Days 30 Deals back! With big savings across your Macca’s favourites, it’s time to treat yourself, your family, your friends, or your workmates to a Macca’s moment.”

If you’re keen to learn more and see what deals are on offer throughout November 2022 at McDonald’s Australia, read on at the Macca’s website.

Also coming up in November is McDonald’s annual McHappy Day. This year is the 31st celebration of the event, and there are loads of ways to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia – like buying a Big Mac on November 19. If you’d like to get behind the cause and perhaps buy yourself a pair of novelty Macca’s socks, fundraising has kicked off for 2022 – so dive on in.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.