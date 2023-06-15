Look Like a Certified Snack in This Macca’s x Peter Alexander PJs Collection

If you’re a serious McDonald’s Australia fan – especially one who missed out on novelty socks last year – you’ll be glad to know that a new range of fun (and retro) Macca’s merch has dropped. This time, in the form of pyjamas. McDonald’s Australia and Peter Alexander have teamed up to launch a range of Macca’s pjs – and they’re pretty damn cute if you ask us.

As of June 14 2023, McDonald’s Australia and Peter Alexander have launched a limited-edition collection of Macca’s-print pjs, featuring your favourite menu items along with McDonaldland characters like Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar and Grimace.

Interested? You should be. Here’s a quick run down on the collection.

McDonald’s Australia x Peter Alexander pjs

The range is available to adults, kids and even pups and, being the second time Macca’s and Peter Alexander have paired up, the range is pretty huge. There are 13 exclusive prints included in the collection and a total of 37 different pieces — that’s a lot of tasty pyjama options.

From McDonald’s slippers to doggie jumpers, the Peter Alexander pjs collection is a pretty well-rounded offering, sure to offer every fan of the Golden Arches something to snuggle up in.

Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, said:

“Our collaboration with Pyjama King Peter Alexander is back with a bang and tastier than ever before. “We can’t wait to see Aussies come together to don their Macca’s and Peter Alexander pyjamas – because nothing quite goes together like a feel good winter night in and Macca’s. But be quick, these are sure to sell out faster than you can say ‘would you like fries with that?’”

Peter Alexander said:

“Who doesn’t love a night in PJs with burgers in bed? My latest collab with McDonald’s features all new prints & styles that are fun and bold with our favourite Macca’s characters and retro ‘70s vibes. So, kick back, relax and order in with a side of your very own Peter Alexander pyjamas.”

If you’re wondering what’s worth shopping, our favourites from the range include: the Macca’s Logo Sweater ($89.95), Macca’s Meal Mid Short ($69.95), Macca’s Big Mac Tee ($69.95), the Macca’s Hamburger Cut Off Sweat Short ($79.95) and the Macca’s Sweater ($89.95).

The collection is available for you to shop now at Peter Alexander stores and online, but move fast because they’re only here as long as stocks last.