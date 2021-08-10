Australia Is Getting An Exclusive Ronald McDonald Funko Pop Vinyl

After five years working in a store that primarily sells Funko Pop Vinyls, I know a thing or two about collecting these highly sought-after figures. And if I know anything about Pop Vinyls, it’s that you’ll really, really want to get your hands on the latest exclusive figure in the McDonald’s Pop Vinyl line.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of McDonald’s in Australia, the company is releasing a Special Edition Diamond Collection Ronald McDonald Pop Vinyl figure covered in glitter from head to toe. While you can already pick up a Ronald McDonald Pop Vinyl from your nearest toy store, the glitter is the major difference here, as is the special edition sticker.

When it comes to collecting Pop Vinyls, stickers can add a great deal of rarity to your collection. They usually appear on special glitter, furry or scented Pop Vinyls, but are more commonly seen on event or convention figures.

The U.S. gets the vast majority of these for events like San Diego Comic-Con or Emerald City Comic Con, so having a special Australian edition is both rare and desirable for collectors. (We’ve only had a handful of exclusives in the past.)

Naturally, this means Pop Vinyls with these rare stickers are highly sought after, and therefore valuable.

The Australian Special Edition Ronald McDonald will only be sold like this in Australia, meaning overseas Funko Pop Vinyl sellers are likely to be very interested in this figure.

So if you’ve got an eye on it or you want to bulk out your McDonald’s Pop Vinyl collection you’ll want to head to your nearest McDonald’s Drive-Thru from Wednesday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m. AEST to pick up one of these rare pops. It’ll be available in McDonald’s stores Australia-wide until stocks sell out, and costs $20 to purchase.

All profits from the sales will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities.

While we don’t recommend buying these Pop Vinyls simply to sell them on, you’ll want to snap one up fast if you’re planning on adding this Ronald to your collection. Given the rare nature of the figure and that it’s only being sold in Australian McDonald’s stores, the demand will likely be very high, and he could sell out fast.