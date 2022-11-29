NBN Plan Showdown: Is Telstra or TPG Best for You?

Telstra and TPG are Australia’s largest internet providers, but they’re essentially polar opposites. TPG built its reputation as a budget broadband provider. Telstra is anything but cheap.

Unsurprisingly, this is reflected in both telcos’ approaches to NBN. Telstra plans come with a few extras and perks, while TPG’s are simpler and more affordable. However, at the end of the day, you’re still shopping for an internet connection. If you’re tossing up between the two, here’s a look at how Telstra and TPG NBN plans compare.

Typical evening speeds

Typical evening speeds are one of the main differences between NBN providers, serving as an indicator of what kind of performance you can expect during the busiest parts of the day.

Here are the speeds Telstra and TPG report across each speed tier they offer.

NBN 1000 NBN 250 NBN 100 NBN 50 NBN 25 NBN 12 Telstra – 250Mbps 100Mbps 50Mbps 25Mbps – TPG 450Mbps 210Mbps 90Mbps 50Mbps 25Mbps 12Mbps

Telstra now ostensibly reports congestion-free evening speeds when it comes to NBN 250, NBN 100, NBN 50, and NBN 25 speed tiers. This means you should be able to get the speed tier’s maximum potential no matter what time of day.

TPG also reports congestion-free evening speeds on NBN 50, NBN 25, and NBN 12 plans. Its speeds are a little slower on the fastest speed tiers. TPG reports 90Mbps on NBN 100, and 210Mbps on NBN 250.

Telstra doesn’t currently have an NBN 1000 plan as part of its Upfront range, while TPG reports typical evening speeds on its fastest plan.

Contracts and setup fees

Telstra’s Upfront NBN plans are all contract-free. Just note that if you leave within your first two years, you’ll have to send back your modem to Telstra to avoid paying a non-return fee.

TPG NBN plans are also contract-free but don’t include a modem. If you need one, you can buy one from TPG for $99.99 plus $10 in delivery.

NBN 50 plans

When it comes to NBN 50 plans, TPG is $20 per month cheaper than Telstra at full price. You’ll pay $74.99 per month for an unlimited data NBN 50 plan on TPG. With Telstra, you’ll pay $90 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter.

NBN 100 plans

Telstra and TPG are both running promos on their NBN 100 plans. You’ll pay $79.99 per month for your first six months with TPG, and $89.99 per month thereafter. On the other hand, you’ll pay $95 per month for your first six months on Telstra, and then $110 per month.

Plans faster than NBN 100

Both Telstra and TPG have an NBN 250 plan. TPG will set you back $94.99 per month for your first six months, and $124.99 per month thereafter. Telstra is charging $125 per month for your first six months, and $140 per month thereafter.

TPG also has an NBN 1000 plan where you’ll pay $114.99 per month for your first six months and $144.99 per month thereafter.

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available to those with FTTP or HFC NBN connections.

Extras

Telstra NBN plans cost a little more than TPG, but they include a few perks that could make them more attractive. To start, Telstra plans come with a modem with 4G backup. If your NBN goes down, you’ll fallback onto Telstra’s 4G network with download speeds of up to 25Mbps.

Big T customers also get access to the Telstra Plus perks program. Telstra Plus members get:

$12.50 standard movie tickets for Event and BCC cinemas. A $3 surcharge applies after 5pm on a Saturday and on public holidays.

Free popcorn and drink large combo upgrade when you book a movie ticket through Telstra

Discounted tickets to select sporting events

Presale tickets for select concerts and events

You’ll need to join Telstra Plus to get these offers.

Telstra Plus membership also earns you 10 points for every dollar you spend on your monthly bill as part of a Frequent Flyer style rewards scheme. These can then be redeemed for gadgets or discounts on devices.

New Telstra customers can currently also get two free months of Binge standard, and three free months of Apple TV+.

By comparison, TPG’s NBN plans are a “just internet” affair.

Other NBN plans

If neither Telstra nor TPG seems right for you, here’s a selection of popular NBN 50 plans from other providers:

