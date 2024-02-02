How to Score a Month of Free Internet With TPG

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The only thing that’s better than paying less on your monthly internet bill is paying nothing at all. Right now, there’s no shortage of NBN providers looking to lure in new customers by cutting down on the cost of trying out a new plan. However, there’s only a handful that dare to cut out the cost of signing up entirely. If you’re not tied down to your current provider by a contract and fancy the idea of trying before you buy in with a new one, it might be time to take a look at TPG.

Right now, this provider is throwing in the first month on the house for all of its NBN plans if you sign up before February 14, 2024.

Our pick of the lot here is the TPG NBN50 Unlimited plan. This internet plan comes with download speeds of up to 50Mbps and upload speeds of up to 17Mbps. It’s a no-contract affair, but you will have to pay out the cost of the modem if you leave before your first six months are up.

Beyond NBN plans, another way to get away with not paying for your next month of home internet is to give 5G a try. There are some great deals out there that make it possible to test drive the wireless broadband without spending a cent or committing to yet another bill, and nothing is stopping you from keeping your current NBN connection in the meantime.

If you just want the short version, check out the widget below for a round of the cheapest 5G home internet plans available in Australia this month.

If you’re not sure where to start, it might be worth checking out this plan from iiNet.

The iiNet 5G Broadband Plus plan comes with a modem and includes typical evening download speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of around 12Mbps.

Since iiNet covers the cost of your first month, nothing is stopping you from returning the modem and going back to a traditional NBN plan if it doesn’t live up to your expectations or the connection quality isn’t great in your area. Either way, you’re getting out of paying for a month of internet.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

