Succession Recap: All the Major Events Worth Revisiting Before the Final Season

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Succession is barrelling towards its fourth and final season. We’ll soon find out which Roy family member succeeds in the family business (if any), but before that, there are a few things worth recapping from Season 3 of Succession.

Succession Season 3 recap

Logan sold Waystar RoyCo

The battle for the ownership of Waystar RoyCo got fierce in Succession Season 3. Kendall turned against his family and attempted to blame his father for the cruise ship scandal, but his case eventually fell over due to poor testimony in court.

Meanwhile, Logan was focused on boosting the company’s profits and looked at acquiring a streaming giant named GoJo by wooing its founder, Lukas Matsson.

This all comes to a head in the final episode of Season 3, which sees Logan bypass his children and accept a deal from Matsson, who offers to acquire Waystar, instilling himself as CEO and leaving Logan with a settlement.

Tom’s betrayal

After learning of their father’s plans to sell, Kendall, Shiv and Roman unite and attempt to veto him by using a term in their parent’s divorce settlement.

That is until Caroline tells them she’s renegotiated their divorce agreement, eliminating that clause. How did Logan get the heads up to do this? It’s revealed at the end of the season that Tom was the inside man who tipped him off, behind Shiv’s back.

Kendall came clean

All the way back in Season 1, during Shiv and Tom’s wedding, Kendall was involved in a car accident that killed his fellow passenger after the two took drugs. Logan then stepped in and helped him cover up the whole mess, in exchange for his loyalty.

In Season 3 of Succession, we saw Kendall in a pretty dark place, particularly after his legal battle failed and his family turned against him. In the finale, Kendall came clean with his siblings about the car crash, who supported him.

Where do all the romances stand?

This series has established its fair share of (mostly toxic) relationships, throughout its three seasons. Let’s recap how all the major pairings are faring at the end of Succession Season 3.

Shiv and Tom have been on the rocks since Shiv suggested they have an open marriage, which Tom very much did not agree with. In a power play, Shiv also told Tom she wanted to have a baby with him only to tell him she doesn’t really love him. Tom then went ahead and betrayed all the siblings by tipping off Logan so their relationship is certainly heading towards a downward spiral in Season 4.

Roman also struck up a relationship with his older colleague and Waystar’s acting CEO, Gerri, in the previous seasons. This all came to a head after Roman accidentally sent a dick pic to his father instead of Gerri during a meeting, revealing their secret relationship.

Logan’s eldest son Connor decided to propose to his girlfriend Willa, who seemingly only agreed because Connor was so depressed about losing support for his presidential run. Speaking of which…

The future president

Media and politics are intricately intertwined, particularly in the US, and Succession brought that to the forefront in Season 3 as the Roy family debated which candidate their news network should support in the next presidential race.

Logan eventually settled on conservative candidate Jeryd Mencken over his own son, Connor, despite his fascist views.

What can we expect from Season 4?

Judging by the promos released for Succession season 4 so far, it’s going to be a wild final season.

As is the Roy way, they are a family divided in the next season. It appears that Tom and Greg are aligned with Logan. Meanwhile, the remaining siblings band together to try and put a stop to the sale of the company by partnering with old allies and enemies like the Pierce family and Sandi and Stewie.

We’ll find out how it all ends when Succession returns on March 27 on Binge.