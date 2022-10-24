Fire Reigns and So Does House of the Dragon, Here’s What We Know About Season 2

House of the Dragon’s season 1 finale has arrived and is it too soon to be thinking about season 2? Never. We know that a second season of the hit HBO show is happening, but apart from that what else do we know about the next batch of episodes?

Here’s what we’ve learned so far about House of the Dragon season 2.

There will be a season 2 of House of the Dragon

For starters, is the second season of House of the Dragon even happening? Yes. HBO had such confidence in its Game of Thrones spin-off that it actually renewed it for another season barely a week after the first episode was released.

It’s unsurprising given House of the Dragon’s record-breaking numbers, but good to know all the same.

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

What will season 2 be about?

We’re not going to go into too many House of the Dragon spoilers here, there are books for that, but if you’re unfamiliar with the concept of the show just know that it focuses on a civil war amongst the Targaryen family, referred to as the Dance of Dragons.

In season one we’ve been introduced to the key players in this war, including Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) who is named the first female heir to the Iron Throne by her father. She must fight to keep her place as heir after her ex-best friend and the Queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), attempts to usurp her with her son, Aegon, instead.

We’ll have a better idea of where things are going in season 2 after tonight’s finale, but until then here’s what the producers have teased about the next season.

Writer and producer Sara Hess told The Hollywood Reporter that we’ll see more of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship in season 2:

“Right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of [Daemon’s] relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that,” Hess said.

Executive Producer Ryan Condal told The Sunday Times in the UK that while season 1 of HOTD was a lot of set up, season 2 will dig into the war:

“We will get to the spectacle. But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war,” Condal said. “Series 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

Which cast members will be in season 2?

The cast for season 2 of House of the Dragon hasn’t been officially confirmed, but we can assume all the (surviving) regulars are returning.

That includes Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Fabien Frankel, Phia Saban and Matthew Needham.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who played Rhaenyra and Alicent in their younger years, will be returning any time soon. Condal confirmed there are no plans to include them in season 2, but didn’t rule out the actress’s return entirely in future seasons.

George R.R. Martin revealed in a blog post that we’ll meet Alicent and Viserys’ fourth, oft-thought-forgotten, son Daeron in season 2. Apparently, the story didn’t allow for his introduction in season 1, and fair enough there are a lot of Targaryens already, but it seems he’ll be a part of the show moving forward.

House of the Dragon Season 2: When will it be released?

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is still a while off, unfortunately. The writing team has confirmed the episodes are being written and filming is apparently scheduled to take place from March to June next year.

All that considered, we’re looking at a 2024 release for more House of the Dragon. And now my watch begins.

Where can you catch up on season 1?

Season 1 of House of the Dragon wrapped up on October 24, meaning you can now binge-watch all ten episodes of the series. Here in Australia, you’ll find them all streaming on BINGE.

