If It Is to Be Said, So It Be, So It Is: Succession Season 4 Is Coming

In news that’ll have Roy fans all over frothing, Season 4 of the drama series Succession has a release date. In less exciting news, it was recently confirmed this will be the last season of the series. So what do we know about the final chapter?

What is Succession?

If you’re new to the series, here’s the synopsis for Succession from FOXTEL:

Set in New York, the award-winning, bitingly funny series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Conor (Alan Ruck). The current cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Fisher Stevens, Harriet Walter and Zoe Winters. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody.

Where did we leave everyone in Season 3?

Spoilers for Succession season 3 ahead.

The end of Season 3 left things in a pretty interesting place. Logan had been courting GoJo CEO Matsson for a fair part of the season, hoping to acquire the company and expand Waystar Royco’s content offerings.

What happened instead was GoJo’s market capitalisation overtook Waystar’s. So Matsson offered to buy Waystar instead, take over as CEO and leave Logan with a settlement. In a shock move, Logan agreed, meaning none of his children could succeed him at the company.

This did not please them, so Kendall, Shiv and Roman put their bickering aside and decided to exploit a clause in their parent’s divorce settlement that would grant them veto power.

Unfortunately, someone (looking at you Tom), tipped off Logan about his kid’s plan. This allowed him to get the jump on them and renegotiate his divorce terms.

So, will anyone actually be succeeding in Succession Season 4? Here’s what we know.

What can we expect from Season 4 of Succession?

It’s hard to tell where Season 4 will take us when it comes to the family dynamics and the state of the family business, Waystar Royco. Will Logan’s children be able to negotiate themselves into the top spot at the company? It won’t be easy.

We have the first details about the plot of Season 4 of Succession via a media release from HBO:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Variety also revealed that at least some of Succession’s fourth season will take place in Norway. According to the outlet, Lukas Matsson will “lure the Roy dynasty to the Norwegian mountains.” Filming has been taking place in Norway with Alexandår Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook all in attendance.

When will Succession Season 4 be released?

The latest trailer confirmed that Succession season 4 will debut on March 27. Episodes will then air weekly and will be available to stream on Binge or to watch with a Foxtel cable plan.

This makes a lot of sense seeing as it will fill the void left by The Last of Us episodes on Monday nights.

Is this the last season of Succession?

Variety spoke with the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, before the drop of Season 3 of Succession and he didn’t give anyway any specifics, but he did make clear that the series won’t have a super long run.

“All I know is there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title, and it can’t go on forever,” he told the outlet.

The New Yorker recently confirmed in sad news that Season 4 of Succession will be the last. Armstrong spoke to the outlet while promoting Season 4 saying this one is “pretty definitively the end”.

Who is part of the cast in Season 4?

HBO has confirmed some of the Succession cast members who will be returning in season 4.

So far the list includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, Jeannie Berlin, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Alexander Skarsgård will also return as Lukas Matsson. Other returning cast members include Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Natalie Gold as Rava Roy, Caitlin Fitzgerald as Tabitha, Ashley Zukerman as Nate Sofrelli, Larry Pine as Sandy Furness, Mark-Linn Baker as Maxim Peirce and Pip Torrens as Peter Munion.

Some new cast members are also joining the season including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe and Jòhannes Haukur.

Succession Season 4 trailers

Following the ending of HBO’s other hit series, House of the Dragon, the streamer released the first teaser for the next season of Succession to help us bide the time. Gaze upon it below:

A longer trailer released in January reveals the battle lines that have been drawn between Logan and his children.

Most recently, we got a complete official trailer for the final season of Succession, and man does it look intense.

Where can I catch up on older seasons?

If you’re new to the Succession family, you can catch seasons 1 through 3 over on Binge or FOXTEL On Demand now.

This article has been updated with additional information.