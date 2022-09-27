These Contract-Free NBN Plans Will Let You Ditch Unnecessary Fees

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN plans, most of us are happy to sign a contract and then set and forget it. While this is an easy move to make, it could also be costing you. Compared to other internet providers out there, you might be paying more for a slower speed cap or fewer features. This is where contract-free plans can work to your advantage.

If you’re looking for a new internet provider, a no-contract NBN plan is great because it gives you the option of leaving anytime you want. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe the service’s performance has got worse, or maybe 5G home internet becomes available in your area.

Here are some of the cheapest contract-free NBN plans with no setup fees.

Contract-free NBN plans

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but there are a few telcos that require you to buy a model they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get hit with any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Cheap, no contract unlimited NBN 50 plans

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN 50 plan, SpinTel is a great starting point. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most full-price NBN 50 plans.

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 50 plan possible, Dodo is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $53.90 per month for the first six months. However, Dodo’s price increase is quite steep, jumping up to $75 per month after the discount period. This offer is only available until 30 September.

Exetel is a hair more expensive than Dodo at $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $69.95 per month thereafter.

Tangerine is also worth considering at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund of your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked.

Superloop’s pricing is almost identical, billing $54.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Since these plans are all contract-free, you can easily just cycle from telco to telco every six months to keep your bill as low as possible.

If you’re looking for something a little more set-and-forget, MATE charges $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 20GB and a free Tidal subscription is a much better deal, however.

Cheap, no contract unlimited NBN 100 plans

If you sign up before the end of September, Dodo will give you your first six months of its NBN 100 plan for $63.90 per month. You’ll pay $85 per month thereafter. If you also switch to Dodo for gas and electricity, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill ($5 per service). The bundling discount is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, however.

Exetel is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $68,95 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in the NBN 100 tier.

MyRepublic is one of the most affordable options for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. You can also score a bonus $30 credit if you use the promo code WHISTLE30 before 30 September. MyRepublic reports pretty reasonable typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you’re looking for something even faster, consider SpinTel. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, meaning the plan should ostensibly be congestion-free.

Cheap, no contract unlimited NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic is also a great choice when it comes to NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. Much like the NBN 100 plan, you can also score a bonus $30 credit if you use the promo code WHISTLE30 before 30 September. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however.

Your next cheapest option comes from Tangerine, where you’ll pay $89.90 per month for your first six months, and then $109.90 per month. TPG follows at $94.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $124.99 when your discount runs out.

NBN 250 plans are only available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.