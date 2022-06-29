Save Up to $380 on These 6 Robot Vacuums and Put Your Housework on Autopilot

We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

Growing up, we were all guilty of putting off our chores to the last minute or perhaps half-arsing our way through the cleaning duties. Any excuse to get out of housework, you name it, we’ve done it. That’s why when we got our little cleaning-avoidant mitts on a robot vacuum cleaner, our lives changed forever.

Why get a robot vacuum?

Picture this: from the comfort of your bed, you can vacuum and mop the entire house — including the nitty-gritty under the couch that you haven’t touched in years. How? Most of the robot vacuums on the market today are connected to a smartphone app. This allows you to schedule household cleans anytime, as well as turn your device on and off remotely. Their sleek technology also gives them some nifty added features, such as room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins and voice-activated controls.

While they’re getting into the swing of things, you’ll have to be patient with the little guys because they tend to ‘feel’ their way around a room by bumping into walls and furniture. So, make sure you give it ample opportunity to properly learn the layout of your house before you write it off.

In full transparency, while the robot vacuum is a great way to pick up all the surface-level dust and debris, you will still have to go in with a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum for a deeper clean once in a while. This is because robot vacuums don’t offer the same suction power that a normal vac does. That being said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff. This makes them a worthwhile investment if you’ve got a pet, kids, or a rug that sheds.

To kickstart your robot vacuum journey, we’ve rounded up a range of our favourite little house helpers from Amazon that are currently on sale.

The best robot vacuum cleaners on sale

The Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac does everything but cleans your kitchen sink. With strong suction, it’s super quiet, self-charging and can clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets. It also comes with a large dust box (within the sleek design) and a triple-filter system to achieve a sparkling clean home.

Where to buy: Amazon ($249, usually $399.95), eBay ($269, usually $399.95)

If you want a 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that you won’t have to empty for about a month, then the Ecovac Deebot is the one for your household.

Not only can this little guy suck the dust straight off your floorboards and carpets, but it can mop if you ask it to. Thanks to its TrueMapping laser technology, it can easily avoid bumping into furniture. Its advanced sensors also prevent it from getting water on your rugs and carpets when mopping.

If you buy this baby through Ecovacs’ official store on eBay, you’ll also get a free dust bag to go along with it. How’s that for a double-whammy?

Where to buy: eBay ($719 with code ‘N8PLUSCODE’, usually $1,099), Amazon ($719, usually $1,099)

You also have the option to go with the Deebot N8 for $419, which is a cheaper alternative but still vacuums and mops just like the N8+. If you purchase through Ecovacs’ official shop on eBay, you’ll also receive a free brush set.

Where to buy: eBay ($419 with code ‘HOTN8CODE’, usually $699), Amazon ($449, usually $699)

If you’re a pet owner, this is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy. It was tested against other competitors, such as Ecovacs, Neato and iLife (to name a few), the iRobot Roomba e5 was found to pick up more pet hair than any other robot vacuum.

The dust bin is also super simple to clean and empty. All you have to do is disconnect it from your Roomba, empty out the dust and debris, and then give it a rinse in your sink.

Where to buy: eBay ($749, usually $999), Amazon ($769, usually $999)

With similar features to the Ecovacs range, this little baby works on all floor types thanks to its strong suction power, precision mapping, and app-controlled capabilities. You can also select custom rooms for cleaning if you find that the lounge is dirty, but the bedrooms are still in tip-top shape. Reviewers say they’re “surprised how much [this vacuum] picks up” and that it’s “brilliant at mapping and cleaning each room”. The only downside was getting used to all its features, but one reviewer said it “comes easily in time”.

Where to buy: eBay ($749, usually $999), Amazon ($998)

With a high-precision laser navigation system, the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum will meticulously scan and map your home, planning the optimal route with Z-shape.

It’s also equipped with multiple infrared sensors and drop sensors, allowing the device to change directions to avoid stairs and bumping into furniture. Both during and after cleaning, the Uoni V980Plus empties dust on its own, checks battery power, lets you know the cleaning status, as well as offers selective zone cleaning and scheduled cleaning.

Where to buy: Amazon ($629.99, usually $929.99)

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.

