5 Great Deals You Should Know About This Month

Here at Lifehacker Australia, we love a good deal. So much so that we’re regularly scouring the internet for all the best sales in everything from homewares, tech and travel to fashion and beauty. Wanna know what we’ve found this month?

If you’re in the mood to catch flights, not feelings, Virgin Australia is handing out double the frequent flyer points when you purchase any eligible flights before July 2023. So, if you’re chomping at the bit to book your next holiday, now is the time.

Our friends over at Afterpay are also throwing their annual Afterpay Day sale event later this month. And we’ve also found a bunch of juicy sales on sex toys, clothes, and homewares that are worth taking a peek at.

Scroll on the read all about the best deals on the Internet for August 2022.

READ MORE Everything You Need to Know About Afterpay Day 2022

The Best Deals and Sales this Month

1. Virgin’s Doubling Velocity Points

From today until August 17, you can earn double the frequent flyer points on all eligible flights with Virgin Australia. All you need to do to claim the offer between now and August 17 is jump on the virgin website, pop in your membership number, book a flight and travel before July 4, 2023.

You can find the full terms and conditions here.

Shop Virgin Flights here.

2. Hot Octopuss’ 30% off sex toy sale

The sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is slashing up to 30% off all its best-selling vibrators, dildos, cock rings, butt plugs and more for the entire month of August.

In order to get the discount, you’ll need to enter the unique codes (ORGASM15/ORGASM20/ORGASM30 — depending on what’s marked) at the checkout.

Shop the Hot Octopuss sale here.

3. AfterPay Day sales

The next big Afterpay Day sale is coming in hot. Kicking off on Thursday, August 18 and running until Sunday, August 21, the mega online shopping event will last for four whole days, so you can shop a range of massive sales from your favourite brands and retailers, both online and in-store.

We’ll be curating a running edit of the best sales right here on Lifehacker Australia, so be sure to head here and bookmark the page.

4. THE ICONIC’s 30-40% Off sale

The legends over at THE ICONIC are slashing between 30% and 40% off a range of clothing, shoes, beauty products, accessories and more.

Shop THE ICONIC sale here.

5. Score Up to 60% off Homewares and Kitchen Items on eBay

Right now, a bunch of retailers on eBay are slashing up to 60% off a range of homewares and kitchen items. You can get your hands on a sweet deal on everything from bedding and pillows to dinnerwear and cookware.

Prices are as marked, and the sale is for a limited time only, so you’ve got to get in quick.

Shop the eBay homewares sale here.

Shop the eBay Kitchen sale here.