Afterpay Day 2020: Here Are The Best Deals

Published 15 mins ago: August 17, 2020 at 4:45 pm
Afterpay Day 2020
Image: Getty Images

Afterpay Day 2020 officially starts this Thursday 20th August at 8am so it’s time to start wish-listing all the items you’ll be adding to cart ahead of time. The two-day shopping event ends on the offers Aussies up to 70% off top retailers across fashion, tech, homewares and more. It officially ends at 11:59pm on Friday 21st August however, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates.

With 1,000 retailers participating, shoppers can enjoy a huge range of savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and more. 

Afterpay Day 2020
Image: Katleho Seisa / Getty

Best Tech Afterpay Day 2020 Deals 

15% off Sony Audio, Cygnett, Belkin and more at Myer: : Grab a wireless charging dock from Belkin and a pair of Sony wireless headphones with noise-cancelling capabilities. 

30% off selected items at Dyson: These items haven’t yet been specified but it’s worth wish-listing the products you’re interested in to see if they make the cut come Thursday. 

Afterpay Day 2020
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best Afterpay Day 2020 Fashion, Activewear & Beauty Deals

25% off selected styles at The Iconic: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included. 

20% off everything at Country Road: Mens, womens and childrens fashion plus homewares is all included in this sale. 

Up to 70% off selected items at Culture Kings: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included. 

30% off selected items at  M.J. Bale: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included. 

Up to 70% off select styles at I.AM.GIA: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included. 

Up to 50% off at Echt: Men and women’s sports apparel at slashed prices.

25% off everything at ASOS: Shop the huge offering at ASOS across fashion, shoes, accessories and more. 

Up to 70% Off everything at Shein: The women’s fashion brand is offering massive savings across their collections during Afterpay Day 2020. 

25% off at SurfstitchUse the code AFTERPAY25 at checkout. 

Up to 30% off selected lines at Gymshark: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included. 

20% off storewide at Revolve: Use the code AFTERPAY20 at checkout. 

Afterpay Day 2020

40% off sale at P.E. Nation: Nab the brands beloved activewear and fashion line for a bargain price. 

Take an extra 30% off at Shona JoyHeavily discounted special occasion dresses.

50% off at Camilla: You’d be pressed to find a better deal than this at Afterpay Day 2020. 

Furla: Enjoy 15% off Furla’s Exclusive Afterpay Edit with code AFTERPAY15 at checkout. 

25% off everything at Glue Store: Men’s and women’s clothing and sneakers from the biggest brands around, all discounted.

15% off storewide at MAC Cosmetics: Use the code AFTERPAY15 at checkout. 

50% off L’oreal and Maybelline Cosmetics at Big W: Foundation, mascara, eyeshadows and lipsticks are all on offer from both brands here. 

Buy 2 get 1 free offer at Bondi Sands: From sunscreen to tanning foam and applicator mitts, now’s the time to stock up on all your tanning products. 

20% off online storewide at Mermade HairUse the code AFTERPAYDAY20 to enjoy savings on Mermade’s cult hair-styling tool. 

20% off storewide at HiSmile: Use the code AFTERPAY20 at checkout.  

Afterpay Day 2020
Image: Koala

The Best Deals On Homewares 

15% off the bedroom range at Koala: Now’s the time to finally invest in a new mattress – and maybe a new bed frame, pillows and sheets while you’re at it. 

25% off everything at Bed Bath N Table: From quilt covers to mattress protectors and homewares – it’s a saving on everything here. 

30-40% off at Sheridan: Quilt covers, sheets, towels and bathrobes and more included in this Afterpay Day 2020 sale. 

20% off sitewide at EcologyUse the code 20AFTERPAY at checkout.  

Up to 85% off online & in-store Shaver Shop: They’re also offering free shipping on all orders over $50 so there’s never been a better time to shop online. 

