MasterChef at Home: Scott Bagnell’s 10-Minute Zabaglione

Sunday’s episode of MasterChef rocked audiences as they witnessed an intense double-elimination play out before their eyes. Scott Bagnell and Minoli De Silva were the two cooks sent home at the close of this challenge, sadly.

De Silva’s green mango noodles and Bagnell’s take on dory were their undoing this time around, which unfortunately means their MasterChef journeys are over. But in positive news for us, both cooks have shared a quick and easy recipe with us to try out at home.

First up, Bagnell has been kind enough to offer his 10-minute take on Zabaglione with Lifehacker Australia. Check it out below.

How to make Scott Bagnell’s Earl Grey Zabaglione with Feijoa and Amaretti biscuits

On this recipe, Bagnell shared that this 10-minute recipe is perfect if you “have a late-night craving for something sweet”.

“It only needs three simple ingredients: eggs, sugar, and a liquid of your choosing. Masala, wine, juice, coffee, tea…anything! And it is also dairy-free and gluten-free.”

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

What you’ll need:

4 egg yolks

4 half eggshell measures of light brown sugar (or 4 generous tablespoons)

4 half eggshell measures of freshly brewed earl grey tea (or 4 generous tablespoons)

1 half eggshell measure of dry Masala wine (or 1 generous tablespoon)

Small pinch salt

To serve

Amaretti biscuits (Recipe below)

4 ripe feijoa (or Punnet of fresh strawberries)

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Wash, peel and slice feijoa and place in a small bowl. Add sugar and lemon juice and allow them to sit at room temperature while you make the Zabaglione. Make a strong cup of earl grey tea to use for your Zabaglione. For the Zabaglione, half fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a slow boil. In a medium glass (or metal) bowl that will sit over the saucepan and not touch the boiling water, add your sugar, eggs yolks, earl grey tea, masala wine and salt. Whisk with a balloon whisk or electric whisk to combine. Place the bowl over the saucepan of slow boiling water and continue to whisk constantly until almost doubled in size, thick and foamy, approximately 8-10 minutes. Be careful to not allow the bowl to get too hot by removing it from the heat if it looks like the mixture is cooking too quickly around the edges, it should never boil, as it may cause the eggs to curdle. Remove your Zabaglione from the heat and continue to whisk for about 30secs to cool it down slightly. To serve, divide the feijoa between 4 serving glasses and spoon over the luscious Zabaglione custard. Serve warm with crushed amaretti cookies on top and the rest of your Earl Grey tea to drink – enjoy!

How to make Amaretti biscuits

Serves: 32 biscuits

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 – 25 minutes

What you’ll need:

280g ground almonds

280g caster sugar

1/8 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tbsp of Amaretto

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

4 large egg whites

¼ cup icing sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 150°C fan forced/170°C Place the ground almonds, caster sugar and bicarbonate of soda in a medium-sized bowl and mix well. Stir in the egg whites, vanilla and Amaretto, mixing well with a wooden spoon until you have a thick paste. With slightly wet hands, roll dessert spoons of mixture in your hands and then roll in icing sugar. Place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and dust with a little more icing sugar. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the biscuits are cracked and golden in colour. Let them cool before dusting with a little more icing sugar and enjoy!

You can of course buy the Amaretti biscuits if you prefer but who doesn’t love homemade baking?

We’ll be sharing De Silva’s quick and easy recipe on the Lifehacker Australia website shortly, so keep a keen eye! Oh, and if you’d like more MasterChef recipes, check out Pete Campbell’s peanut butter bread recipe here.

MasterChef Australia airs on Channel 10 at 7.30 pm from Sunday to Thursday.