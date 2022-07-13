The Ultimate Marvel Binge: How Long Does It Take To Watch Everything in the MCU?

Ever since Disney+ entered the playing field, we’ve been spoiled for choice with Marvel content. The streaming service’s arrival also offers many a chance to go through an entire MCU rewatch, with nearly all the films and series conveniently in one place. If you’re considering taking on one of these rewatches yourself, you may wonder how long it will take.

We’re here to get the maths out of the way for you. Let’s figure out just how long it takes to watch every Marvel movie and series.

What is the runtime of every movie and series?

Let’s start by breaking down the time needed for every Marvel movie and show that is part of the MCU. I’ve placed the titles in release order rather than chronologically and gathered their runtimes as per IMDb.

Iron Man – 126 minutes

The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes

Iron Man 2 – 124 minutes

Thor – 115 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger – 124 minutes

The Avengers – 143 minutes

Iron Man 3 – 130 minutes

Thor: The Dark World – 112 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 136 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy – 121 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 141 minutes

Ant-Man – 117 minutes

Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes

Doctor Strange – 115 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 136 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok – 130 minutes

Black Panther – 134 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 118 minutes

Captain Marvel – 123 minutes

Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes

WandaVision – (9 episodes) 357 minutes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – (6 episodes) 324 minutes

Loki – (6 episodes) 297 minutes

Black Widow – 134 minutes

What If…? – (9 episodes) 315 minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 132 minutes

Eternals – 157 minutes

Hawkeye – (6 episodes) – 294 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 148 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 126 minutes

Moon Knight – (6 episodes) – 287 minutes

Thor: Love and Thunder – 119 minutes

Ms Marvel – (6 episodes) – 271 minutes

Here are some interesting statistics out of all that, if you’re interested:

Longest Marvel movie: Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame Shortest Marvel movie: Tied between Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk

Tied between Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk Longest Marvel series: WandaVision (9 episodes)

WandaVision (9 episodes) Shortest Marvel series: Ms Marvel (6 episodes)

How long does it take to binge-watch all of the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands at 34 different titles, with many more on the way. Be prepared, this is not a binge-watch to take lightly.

By my calculations, the total of all the above runtimes adds up to be: 5,957 minutes.

That’s about 99 hours of Marvel movies and TV series to watch. Watching them back to back with no breaks would take 4 days.

That’s a whole lot of Marvel.

Dozens more projects will soon be added to this list, including She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. So make sure you’re up to date before those come out!

If you need help finding where to stream all these MCU projects, we’ve got a guide that will help you. As for which movie is the best? That’s a different debate.

What about other Marvel projects?

With Disney reacquiring the rights to many of the projects under the Marvel Studios umbrella, a lot of titles are suddenly in the same realm as the MCU, although many aren’t considered “canon” just yet.

If you want to watch everything Marvel, we’ve broken down some more runtimes below.

The Defenders Saga

Daredevil – (39 episodes) 2099 minutes

Jessica Jones – (39 episodes) 2029 minutes

Luke Cage – (26 episodes) 1467 minutes

Iron Fist – (23 episodes) 1252 minutes

The Defenders – (8 episodes) 400 minutes

The Punisher – (26 episodes) 1384 minutes

The total time to watch The Defenders saga comes out at 8631 minutes, which is roughly 144 hours. That’s more than the entire MCU!

If you need the proper watch order for these (ex) Marvel Netflix series, you can find that here.

Agents of SHIELD

I can’t believe I lost so much of my life figuring this out, but here it is, the runtimes for all of Agents of SHIELD:

Agents of SHIELD season 1 – (22 episodes) 978 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 2 – (22 episodes) 983 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 3 – (22 episodes) 981 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 4 – (22 episodes) 977 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 5 – (22 episodes) 975 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 6 – (13 episodes) 576 minutes

Agents of SHIELD season 7 – (13 episodes) 573 minutes

In total, that comes to 6043 minutes which is roughly 101 hours.

Agent Carter

Let’s not forget Agent Carter, featuring Hayley Atwell as her character Peggy Carter from the Captain America movies. There were only two seasons of this one which come out at:

Agent Carter season 1 – (8 episodes) 349 minutes

Agent Carter season 2 – (10 episodes) 445 minutes

The total watch time for this one is a more manageable 794 minutes or just over 13 hours.

We’ll continue adding to this list as more Marvel projects are released, so keep checking for updated runtimes.

Until then, enjoy your Marvel movie and TV show binge-watch!

This article has been updated since its original release date.