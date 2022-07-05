Everything You Need to Know to Nab the Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Mark your calendars, people. We officially have a date for the massive online shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day 2022. Kicking off at midnight AEST on July 12 and run for a whopping 65 hours. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at midnight AEST on the 12th of July, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm AEST on the 13th of July. Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on the 14th of July, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. Australia’s first, official Prime Day was back in 2018 after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, to give any new Amazon shoppers a rough idea of just how big it is now, let’s just call it Australia’s second Christmas.

In short, it’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that household or fashion product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

What kind of Amazon Prime Day deals can we expect?

As a prime member, you’ll be given exclusive access to savings on more than one hundred thousand products from both big brands and small local businesses. These deals will span a wide range of categories including electronics, homewares, video games, Amazon devices, toys, sports equipment, fashion, beauty and more. According to Amazon Australia’s press release, some of the participating brands include Apple, Barbie, Bosch, Bose, Garmin, GHD, Lenovo, Samsung and many more.

Unfortunately, we don’t know all the ins and outs of exactly what will be on sale just yet, but this morning Amazon did announce a few Prime Day deals we can expect as a little teaser for the upcoming event.

Tech

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Save 50% off RRP on Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and 65% when you buy 2

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Save 30% off RRP on Kindle Paperwhite

Save up to 32% off RRP on select Samsung smartphones, tablets, wearables and monitors

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Philips and Sony 4K Bravia TVs

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Sony headphones, soundbars and DVD players

Save up to 47% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Save up to 30% off RRP on select LG Ultrawide and gaming monitors

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses and binoculars

Save up to 30% off RRP on select SanDisk and WD

Save on select Anker accessories

Home

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Bosch products

Save on select Philips Hue smart lights

Save on select ECOVACS Robot vacuums cleaners

Save on select Philips kitchen range

Save on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags, camping accessories and more

Fashion

Save up to 60% off RRP on select Champion women’s, men’s and children’s apparel

Save up to 40% off RRP on select North Face apparel, shoes, luggage and accessories

Save on select CRZ yoga pants

Beauty

Save on select GHD styling tools

Save on select beauty favourites from L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline, Garnier, NYX and Thayers

Save on select OPI Nail products

Save on select active skin from La Roche-Posay

This isn’t a full list, of course – Amazon is going to save some of the best deals for the big day. But if last year’s mammoth sale event is anything to go by, it’s going to be good, real good. You can check out more of last year’s hottest deals right here.

As usual, we’ll be writing about all the best sales, too, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Will there be any early bird deals for Prime Day 2022?

There certainly are! Amazon is kicking things off with a few early bird deals in the week leading up to the event. That said though, similar to the actual Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers.

Here’s a little taste of what you can expect from Amazon Prime Day’s early deals.

Save up to 60% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Bosch Lawnmowers

Save up to 40% off RRP on select North Face jackets

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Woolcomfort merino wool quilts

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Yamaha audio and home theatre bundles

Save up to 50% off RRP on JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Philips shavers, trimmers and Sonicare toothbrushes

Save up to 45% off RRP on select Instant Pot multi-cookers

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Become an Amazon Prime member

Prime offers the best in shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers can join prime here with Amazon’s 30-day free trial. After the initial first month, you can cheekily cancel the subscription once you’ve got all your goods. Alternatively, you can pay AU$6.99 per month from there on out — or save 30% with an annual membership price of $59 — to continue accessing the exclusive benefits.

Download the app

With the Amazon app, you can browse, search and shop millions of items from your fingertips, track your orders in real-time, and even get alerts when your saved items go on sale.

Amazon wish list

You can create an Amazon wish list to help you map out what you need before the event. You can also turn on deal notifications to get the insider goss when a product from your wish list goes on sale.

