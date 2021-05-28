Brighten Your Morning With 5 Breakfast Recipes Infinitely Better Than Cereal

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you guys. And if up until this point you’ve been settling for tossing a handful of cereal in a bowl, I’m here to say that we can do better. The weekend is fast approaching, which is prime time for big breakfasts, so why not experiment a little with these five very easy, very delicious recipes shared by our friends at TikTok.

TikTok breakfast recipes you want to know about:

Magic Shell Smoothie Bowls

The magic shell smoothie bowl trend started on TikTok when Halle Burns (@ballehurns) shared a viral video that’s been viewed over 8 million times. The smoothie bowl is made by creating a thick smoothie and then topping it with a chocolate coconut oil mixture that quickly hardens to create a shell.

What you’ll need:

2 cups of your favourite frozen fruit (eg banana, blueberries and strawberry – but you can use whatever fruit you want to make a smoothie with)

1/2 cup of almond or oat milk

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons cacao or cocoa powder

2 teaspoons honey or agave

Directions:

Melt the coconut oil in a microwave. It usually takes 30 seconds. Set aside. Combine your smoothie ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend for 2 minutes or until combined. Spread the smoothie out in a bowl. Stir together the melted coconut oil, cacao powder, and honey till fully combined. Once you’ve blended your smoothie, you’ll need to work quickly as it will begin melting. So have all your magic shell ingredients out on the counter, measured out before you start blending the smoothie! Pour it over the smoothie and use a spoon to spread it across the top. Let the chocolate harden for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Break the chocolate shell with a spoon and enjoy your smoothie!

Banana Baked Oats

TikTok Baked Oats are just like eating cake for breakfast and people can’t get enough (we wrote about it here). The hashtag #bakedoats has garnered over 322.4 million views and counting. Baked oats are the fluffy, cake-like cousin of your favourite oat-based muffin recipe, with the resulting batter being incredibly airy, smooth, and cloud-like.

What you’ll need:

1 egg

1 tablespoon coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons quinoa flakes or quick oats

1/2 banana, mashed

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Directions:

As the video directs, you add your egg to the bowl, whisk that up and add in each of the remaining elements one by one, mixing as you go along. Pour the mixture into an oven-safe ramekin or dish, and pop into the oven at 200 degrees celsius for 25 minutes.

Pancake wrap

This one is a super simple take on the breakfast wrap hack that went viral a little while back.

Directions:

All it asks is that you take a pancake (the pancake in the video is quite thin) and slice it from one edge into the centre. Fill each quarter with goodies. This video suggests Nutella, then strawberries, then Nutella again and lastly, banana slices. Then pick up the Nutella quarter with the slice along the edge and begin folding into a pocket.

Sweet Potato Toast

A new take on avocado on toast for lovers of sweet potato.

What you’ll need:

One large sweet potato

Halloumi

Avocado, mashed

Rocket

Chilli flakes

Salt

Lemon

Honey

Directions:

Slice your sweet potato lengthways into thick slices. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Fry up some halloumi cheese, chopped into thick square pieces, until golden. Spread your mashed avocado onto the sweet potato slices, then top with salt, rocket, halloumi, chilli flakes, a squeeze of lemon juice and honey.

Mac and cheese, tomato, bacon and egg sandwich

Want to impress your pals? Here’s the recipe you want to pay attention to. Australian TikTok Creator and Melbourne baker, Morgan Hipworth, created the ultimate breakfast sandwich.

What you’ll need:

Four slices of bread

Mac and cheese (in the video it’s pre-prepared so use the version you enjoy most)

One tomato, sliced

Bacon slices

Butter

Cheese slices

One egg

Directions:

Butter your slices of bread. Fry bacon slices, remove from pan. Pop four bread slices into pan until nicely toasted on one side. Top toasted bread with mac and cheese, a cheese slice, another slice of toasted bread, then flip to toast again. Add your tomato slices, cheese, bacon and another slice of bread. Flip the combo again to toast the outer side of the bread. Fry your egg, place it on top of the sandwich tower and enjoy.

Who’s hungry now?