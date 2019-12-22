Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Slow-Cook Your Breakfast To Make Mornings More Relaxing

Image: iStock

It's such an appealing fantasy: You wake up in your sun-drenched bedroom to the smell of a delicious breakfast being made by someone who loves you. But, a twist! What if that someone is you from last night! It's either time-travel or you have a slow-cooker and planned ahead.

OK, some of these recipes are better made a day or two in advance, but some really will cook while you sleep, giving you a savoury egg casserole or a family-size batch of porridge waiting for you in the morning.

The Kitchn has a list of 13 slow-cooker breakfast recipes, including muesli, fruit butter and even bread. And if you ever need a LOT of poached eggs all at once, you can use your slow-cooker for that, too.

13 Slow Cooker Recipes for a Stress-Free Breakfast [The Kitchn]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles