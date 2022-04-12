6 Impressive Air-Fried Breakfast Recipes for When Toast Is No Longer Cutting It

When it comes to returning to business as usual (kind of) after the holiday period, it can take some time to adjust. Alarms will be snoozed, coffees will be inhaled and daydreams of vacations will begin. Perhaps one of the toughest habits to pick up again, however, is prepping a satisfying breakfast before the workday begins. So, here is a list of quick and tasty breakfast recipes you can whip up with your favourite kitchen appliance, the air fryer.

To pull together this list of air fryer breakfast recipes, we consulted our favourite recipe source: TikTok. Here are the best dishes we found and how to recreate them at home.

6 tasty air fryer breakfast recipes

Air fried breakfast tortilla recipe:

Coming from @airfrywithme, this recipe for an air fryer breakfast fold (or tortilla) basically combines scrambled egg, cheese and sausage in a quartered-off wrap.

Cook the sausage (or whatever protein you like) in the air fryer, then add it to the tortilla, fold the whole thing up and pop it back into the air fryer. Breakfast, sorted.

Air fryer breakfast cookies:

We love breakfast cookies, as evidenced by this article on Jennifer Garner’s take on the dish. TikTok creator @lainiecooks has shared her recipe for the brekkie food using bananas, oats, peanut butter, chia seeds and chocolate chips.

For our gluten-free pals, note that Lainie Cooks uses GF oats in this recipe, so it’s certainly an option for you.

Egg and bacon toast:

This air fryer breakfast recipe is one we’ve written about before, and for good reason. It’s the easiest bacon and egg sandwich recipe you’ll ever come across.

Check out how @emillyrosax3 whips up the quick and delicious-looking dish in the TikTok clip above.

French toast sticks recipe:

If you’re a bit of a sweet tooth, @airfrywithme has a top breakfast recipe for air fried french toast, which you can pull together with very little effort. You love to see it, no?

It’s worth noting here that the recipe calls to cook the french toast in the air fryer at 375 – 400 degrees – converting that to celsius brings the temp to about 190 – 200 degrees.

Air fryer breakfast pizza recipe:

Who says you can’t have pizza for breakfast? TikTok creator @misslizheart has shared a breakfast recipe for air fried pizza, and it sounds damn delicious.

She uses parmesan cheese, ricotta, lemon juice, naan bread, baby spinach, mozzarella, prosciutto and an egg to pull this dish together. It’ll take you just a few minutes, and will liven up your mornings instantly.

Yoghurt Toast recipe:

One of the stranger trends to come out of TikTok is this hack for yoghurt toast. It nails that balance between a sweet and savoury breakfast.

This recipe from @cookingwithayeh levels things up with an air fryer. Give it a try if you’re brave!

Got any other air fryer breakfast recipes you’d like to share with us? Pop them in the comments below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.