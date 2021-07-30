Join Jennifer Garner and Her Mum in Making This Wholesome Blackberry Cobbler

There are few things I enjoy more than Jennifer Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show and its recipes. And now that I’m stuck in lockdown for the foreseeable future, her warm presence and genuinely lovely dishes are something of a godsend for me.

This time in Garner’s kitchen, the actress is showing us how to make “Mrs Lantz’s Blackberry Cobbler” with the help of her mum – cute! She explained that this dish is a potluck favourite of hers, and her family’s, so naturally, I want to know everything about it now.

In the video, Garner suggests you pair this dish with a little vanilla ice cream for the perfect dessert.

Blackberry Cobbler recipe à la Jennifer Garner (and Mrs Lantz)

What you’ll need:

4 cups blackberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup plain flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

1/4 tsp almond extract

1 Tbsp lemon juice

6 Tbsp butter

Directions:

Prepare a 9×6 (inch) baking dish and preheat oven to 425F (about 220C). Rinse blackberries and plop them in the dish. Mom doesn’t care if you dry them. Drizzle lemon juice and almond extract over top of the blackberries. Mix together sugar, flour, salt and egg. It will be chunky. Spread the mixture evenly over the blackberries. Melt butter and drizzle over top of everything. Bake for 25 minutes—until golden and bubbling. Serve with vanilla ice cream for the dreamiest outcome. Yum.

If you’d like to check out the full video of Garner whipping up this recipe with her sweet mum, you can do so here:

And if you’re keen on more Pretend Cooking Show recipes that showcase Garner’s ability in the kitchen (along with highlighting how much of a sweet angel she is) we have a bunch of those available, too. Have a read of her recipes for leftover chicken soup, breakfast cookies and biscones (biscuit scones).