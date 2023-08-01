Pie Done Right: Check Out Jennifer Garner’s Favourite Childhood Recipe

It’s been a little while since we checked in with our old pal Jennifer Garner and her #PretendCookingShow. She’s back, though, and this time she’s baking with her mum again. The duo shared a video of themselves making a chiffon pie using a recipe that their family has loved since the late ’80s.

In her post, Garner wrote that “Mom’s pie had an irresistible crunch:chew ratio. Just sweet enough, not a bit more”. The original pie recipe comes from Southern Living 1989, which is what the Garner ladies referred to when baking this time around, too.

If you’d like to give it a go at home, we’ve shared the recipe for you below.

Pretend Cooking Show: Jennifer Garner’s childhood chiffon pie recipe

Garner credited this Peach Chiffon Pie recipe from Southern Living Cookbook, 1989, to Mrs Clifford B. Smith, Sr.— White Hall, Maryland.

What you’ll need for the pie recipe:

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

⅔ cup saltine cracker crumbs

¼ tsp baking powder

½ cup chopped pecans

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup whipping cream

2 Tbsp sugar

2 cups sliced fresh peaches (~1 lb)

Directions for this pie recipe:

Preheat oven to 325° (160C). Beat egg whites (at room temperature) at high speed of an electric mixer until foamy. Gradually add 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating until stiff peaks form. Fold in cracker crumbs, baking powder, pecans, and vanilla. Spoon meringue mixture into a buttered 9 inch pie plate. Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool. Meanwhile, beat whipping cream at high speed until foamy; gradually add 2 tablespoons sugar, beating until soft peaks form. Fold in sliced peaches and spoon evenly over meringue crust. Chill pie until ready to serve. Yum.

If you’d like to witness the cuteness of Jennifer Garner and her mum making this pie together, you can check out the full video below.

And if you’re after more Jennifer Garner recipes, we’ve got a whole collection of them here.