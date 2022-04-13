An Apple Deal a Day Helps You Save Up to $440 on the Macbook and iPad Pro

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Much like Nintendo, Apple is one of those brands that rarely throws massive sales for its products, because it knows people are willing to pay for its laptops or phones, regardless of their premium prices. So when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new MacBook Pro, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad for a cheaper price is always welcome.

Here’s where you can grab those deals, which include up to $380 off the 2021 MacBook Pro, over $440 off the iPad Pro and a pair of AirPods Max for $629. We’re also getting pretty close to the end of the financial year, so it’s good timing if you want to claim your brand new laptop as an expense.

Save up to $405 on a MacBook Pro

If your current laptop is getting a little long in the tooth and you’ve been on the lookout for a solid deal to warrant an upgrade, the 2021 model of the Apple MacBook Pro is currently on sale. With recommended retail prices pushing the high $3,000 range, we’ll gladly take a $302 to $405 discount.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the new fifth-generation MacBook Pro are on sale, but the savings vary depending on the models and internal storage sizes. These all run on Apple’s M1 Pro chip, and we were pretty impressed with this latest iteration of the MacBook Pro. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review of the new laptop here.

Here’s how the MacBook Pro deals break down:

If these newer MacBook Pro models are still a bit out of your budget range, even with this discount, you can also save $222 off the fourth-generation MacBook Pro and pick it up for $1,977.

Released in 2020, this MacBook Pro model runs on an Apple M1 chip, has 512GB of internal storage, a 13-inch LED-backlit Retina display and a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Save up to $271 off the AirPods Max

If your interest in Apple products starts and stops at audio, then you can find up to $271 off the AirPods Max. We say “up to” because the size of the discount depends on which colour of these over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones you pick up. The pink Airpods Max is on sale for $629, while the silver, space grey, green and blue pairs are going for $689 to $729.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the AirPods Max, they praised its stellar sound quality and noise-cancellation, but the headphones’ $900 retail price is simply asking too much. While $700 is still a lot, it’s certainly better than the full price.

You can also pick up some sweet deals on the recently released New Apple AirPods Pro, which is currently on sale for $325, down from $399, and the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case for $178, down from $219.

Save $442 on an iPad Pro

If your computer needs are more handheld than laptop focused, you can save up to $443 on the iPad Pro. This tablet has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, dual 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide back cameras, and runs on the Apple M1 chip.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the iPad Pro, they called it “the best iPad Pro yet”, while praising the power of the M1 processor and its gorgeous display. It’s probably too much tablet if you’re just after something you can use casually, but it makes for a good laptop replacement.

The size of the discount depends on the iPad Pro’s internal storage size – the 512GB model has been discounted by $150, while the 1TB has had its price cut by $442.

You can check out the iPad Pro deals here: