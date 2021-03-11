Level Up Your Life

Kogan is Having a Massive Apple Sale, From iPhones To Macbooks

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 16 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 9:10 am -
Filed to:apple
ipadiphonexpost
Kogan is Having a Massive Apple Sale, From iPhones To Macbooks
Image: Apple
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Kogan is currently running a massive Easter sale, including some huge discounts on Apple products covering iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.

If you’re someone who needs the latest version of technology, you can even snag a deal on the latest iteration of Apple’s smart phone, the iPhone 12, including its variants the Pro, Pro Max and Mini.

READ MORE
Breville Is Slinging Deals on Everything From Coffee Machines To Juicers Right Now

You can check out all of the Apple deals below:

Apple AirPods deals

Apple iPhone deals

READ MORE
Saving $140 on These Coffee Machines Will Make Your Next Cup Taste Even Better

Apple iPad deals

Apple Macbook deals

Other Apple deals

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.