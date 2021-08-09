You Can Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Pro Right Now

After years of only selling refurbished Apple products or third-party compatible brands, the Australian branch of Amazon now has an official Apple store.

This new Amazon shopfront has the complete product range for the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods and various accessories, like the lightning headphone jack that everyone loses. The only Apple product currently missing from its lineup is the iPhone range.

While it looks like most of Apple’s products are listed at regular retail prices, there are already a few launch deals available.

You can currently save up to 10% off select MacBooks, which includes the recent MacBook Air and Pro models that have the new M1 chip installed. There’s a similar discount of up to 10% off for select iMac models and the Mac Mini, which is a pretty solid deal considering that these products usually go for up to $2,999.

If you’re not in the market for expensive computers, Amazon is also running discounts for a much more beloved Apple product, the AirPods.

If you’re in need of a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $295 over at Amazon, down from $399. The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with a wireless charging case is also on sale for $245, down from $319. The standard Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), which doesn’t come with a wireless charging case, is now $188 instead of $249.

If you’re more of an over-ear headphones person, the Apple AirPods Max is also on sale for $737, down from $899.

While Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale has already taken place this year, it’s safe to say that won’t be the online retailer’s only sale event of the year. There’s still Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Will we see some major Apple bargains in the future? Only time will tell.