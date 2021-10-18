AirPods 3: Everything You Need To Know About Apple’s New Headphones

It’s been a while but Apple hasn’t forgotten about its original AirPods. At its Unleashed event on October 19, Apple unveiled the third generation of AirPods which are redesigned and more advanced than before.

Here’s what you need to know about the AirPods 3.

AirPods 3: Design

The AirPods 3 have undergone a bit of a shakeup and are now smaller and more lightweight than before.

They still have the stem but it’s shorter and is built with the same intuitive force sensor as the AirPods Pro so you can control media playback.

The earbud is more contoured for comfort and direct audio. Both the AirPods 3 and the charging case have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

The AirPods 3 is very similar in design to the pricier AirPods Pro but they still don’t include the soft ear tips.

AirPods 3: Features

In terms of new features, the AirPods 3 combine a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier for great sound and bass.

An acoustic mesh over the microphone helps to reduce wind noise during calls and an AAC-ELD superior speech codec helps convey full HD voice quality over FaceTime calls.

New in the third generation is computational audio which brings Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to Apple’s entry-level headphones.

Adaptive EQ helps to create an optimal listening experience based on how the AirPod sits in a user’s ear. Spatial audio creates a three-dimensional cinema experience with Dolby Atmos that immerses you into whatever you’re listening to.

A new skin-detect sensor also helps to accurately pinpoint whether the earbuds are in a user’s ear or not and will pause and play accordingly.

When it comes to battery life it’s not much but the third-gen AirPods offer one extra hour over previous gens. This brings it to six hours of listening and up to four hours of talking.

You can get four additional charges from the AirPods case which is also now part of the MagSafe charging ecosystem.

The third generation of AirPods is definitely an improvement upon the previous version but they’re still not quite up to par with the AirPods Pro, which features noise-cancelling.

Seeing as these are Apple’s entry-level headphones, that isn’t really surprising.

AirPods 3: Australian price and release date

AirPods 3 will cost $279 and are available to order now from the Apple Store. They will be available officially from October 26.

This has resulted in a drop in price for the AirPods 2 which are now $219. Apple’s AirPods Pro remains at $399 but can now be bought with a MagSafe charging case for the same price.

New subscribers can also get 6 months of Apple Music for free with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.